At least 36 people displaced by Far East Side fire

At least thirty-six people, including eight children, were displaced by an apartment building fire on the Far East Side Saturday. 

Residents of the building were alerted to what the blaze by smoke alarms and the presence of smoke throughout the building at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Scott Strassburg said in a statement. 

Fire fighters arrived at the scene just after 5 p.m. and began an "aggressive" attack on an interior fire, while other crews searched the building to evacuate occupants. The building, at the 200 block of North Thompson Drive, was not equipped with a sprinkler system, Strassburg said. 

The fire was extinguished quickly, he said, but Madison Gas and Electric shut down the electricity to the building out of an abundance of caution due to potential damaged main electrical circuits, and residents were unable to return to their apartments for the night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and one cat died as a result of the blaze. The Red Cross assisted residents who were displaced by the fire, Strassburg said. 

