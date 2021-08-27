At Homestead Wisconsin, steak comes with a side of stewardship

Some kids grow up milking cows or feeding sheep, dreaming of one day getting off the farm. For Brit McCoy, though, it was the opposite. Growing up in Oregon, where she lived across the street from a dairy farm and delighted in her grandfather’s stories about the hogs he’d once raised, she dreamed of the farm life she didn’t have.
But it wasn’t until she saw the documentary “Food, Inc.” in class in her senior year at Iowa State University that McCoy realized how little she knew about farming — specifically, how little she knew about how animals were raised and butchered.
“As close as I had grown up to the food system, I didn't realize where my food came from, what was on my plate and how it got there,” McCoy said.
“I guess you could say it spiraled out of control from there, this burning passion to not only find out for myself where my meat comes from but also share that with others who, like me, might not have thought about that before.”
Spiral it did. McCoy started trying to buy all her meat from local producers, and in 2015, she bought a couple beef cattle to raise on a piece of land she’d rented from her parents. Homestead Wisconsin was born.
In 2017, McCoy took another leap. With help from her parents, who sold their Oregon home, McCoy and her husband Matthew McCoy bought a 55-acre farm in Belleville, and the two generations moved into the farm’s two houses. Matthew McCoy built two barns and fenced 30 acres for grazing cattle and sheep, which Brit moves to a new section of the pasture each day.
Home goods
When it’s time for the slaughter, Brit McCoy brings in a mobile service to “harvest” the animals on site. That, she said, saves the animals from the stress of driving in a meat truck to get to an unfamiliar place.
“That was just super huge for me, from a humane livestock handling aspect,” McCoy said.
The meat then heads to Prem Meats butcher shop in Spring Green to be processed, returning to the farm as steaks, sausages, chops and roasts, which customers can order online for delivery or on-farm pick up. That too is a key part of McCoy’s vision: For local, sustainable meat to become a mainstream choice, she believes it can’t be solely the purview of those with the money, freezer space and know-how to buy half a steer. It needs to be about as easy as buying a steak at the grocery store.
“There's no competing with the big retailers, but I wanted to provide opportunities for people that are busy to be able to buy directly from a farmer,” McCoy said.
These days, McCoy is working to find additional ways to make use of her animals and land. She’s teamed up with Wisconsin artisans to create a line of home goods from leather pillow covers and tallow cream (face and body cream made from beef fat) to sheepskin rugs and wool dryer balls, all made from the parts of her livestock that would otherwise go to waste.
“I believe that’s kind of a big role in being a farmer: using those resources as much as I can,” McCoy said.
During the pandemic, McCoy planted a flower garden of zinnias, cosmos and sunflowers. She now hosts workshops where visitors can come to the farm to pick flowers and learn to arrange them. It’s just another opportunity to invite people onto her land. “I am a firm believer that in order to really know where your food comes from, you have to be on the farm and experience the farm and get to know me, your farmer.”
Last winter, in another effort to share her farm, she wrote a “Created to Graze,” a photo-filled memoir about how and why she raises animals for meat.
Farm futures
Now, as she looks out on the farm that’s sprouted so many business ventures, McCoy is still planning new additions. There’s already one beehive, a pre-retirement project of her dad’s. It could take 20 hives to pollinate the 30 acres of pasture that sustain the farm. Next year, she plans to start hosting guests at a farm stay in a grain-bin-turned-residence at the edge of the pasture.
For someone who’d never raised livestock before, these first five years have come with plenty to learn. “There are days when I’m a veterinarian, and there are days where I have to be an agronomist,” McCoy said. “There's so many aspects of farming, it's overwhelming. But I really think that if you're passionate about something ... you find ways to learn.”
Meanwhile, her nearly 2-year-old daughter Maren is starting her lessons early. Maren has been joining her mom on farm chores since she was 2 months old, when McCoy would carry her on her back and prop her in a feed bunk when she’d feed the cattle. “She would sit in there and they would come eat around her, and she just thought that was cool,” McCoy said.
“It’s nice to expose them to those things. She has a very intimate understanding of where her food comes from now.”
On a recent, steamy afternoon, the rosy-cheeked child ran behind her mom as they headed to the pasture. “Look at your cows,” McCoy said as they stood together in the tall grass.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
One of the biggest values I hold is this idea of stewardship, and that has different layers and has displayed itself in different ways in my business. One of those ways would be using my gifts and talents to better the community that I’m in. When it comes to the land management aspect of the farm, I believe that God gave me this piece of land to nurture and care for, and the animals are a piece of that as well. And when it comes to the products, (I believe in) using as much of our resources as we can, more than just the meat.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I want to put out what I love and what I care for into the community, and I hope that inspires and encourages others. I think when we all use our gifts to bring the best that we possibly can, then our community is going to be stronger.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
I think people hear this one a lot, but just do it. I didn't have a background in agriculture, but it was something that I had a lot of passion for, and I think there’s a lot of value in just following that passion and pursuing it to the best of your human abilities.
Are you hiring?
No, and I’m probably going to stay at a scale where I don't have to.
