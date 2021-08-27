At Homestead Wisconsin, steak comes with a side of stewardship

“It’s nice to expose them to those things. She has a very intimate understanding of where her food comes from now.”

On a recent, steamy afternoon, the rosy-cheeked child ran behind her mom as they headed to the pasture. “Look at your cows,” McCoy said as they stood together in the tall grass.

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

One of the biggest values I hold is this idea of stewardship, and that has different layers and has displayed itself in different ways in my business. One of those ways would be using my gifts and talents to better the community that I’m in. When it comes to the land management aspect of the farm, I believe that God gave me this piece of land to nurture and care for, and the animals are a piece of that as well. And when it comes to the products, (I believe in) using as much of our resources as we can, more than just the meat.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?