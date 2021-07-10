At Centered Threads, Stephanie Mahr alters clients’ clothes — and their body image

Stephanie Mahr thought she was interviewing for a job in customer service. But when her 2009 interview at Land’s End’s Dodgeville headquarters wrapped up, the manager told her she’d soon be hemming pants on the company’s sewing assembly line.
“I said, ‘Wait, what? I am not a good sewer. I don't know what to do,’” Mahr protested. But the manager was adamant. They needed a fresh face in hemming, she said. “We’ll train you.”
Back then, Mahr had doubts, but now it all makes sense. “I really feel like it was just the universe saying, ‘No, girl, you need this,’” she said.
Mahr didn’t just pick up the skills. She picked them up faster than anyone expected. “I realized I was naturally really good at it,” Mahr said. Soon she could hem a pair of pants in 40 seconds, and she started taking on special projects for other major companies.
She stayed in the job until 2017, when she swapped the assembly line for work on wedding gowns. But she soon discovered that the bridal industry came with its own set of challenges.
“Everybody is so critical of their body,” Mahr said. “I want to love people and I want them to love themselves. It was kind of bugging me that all these people would come in and say, ‘I don't like this part of my body, or this dress would fit me better if I was this size.’”
She wanted to open her own sewing studio, a place where she could help people accept themselves and recognize that it was their clothes — not their bodies — that needed alterations.
“I wanted to take that message and just build a whole environment around it,” Mahr said. “When people come in, I want them to know ... You're gonna look fine, as long as you just let me do what I need to do.”
When the Monticello resident spotted a newspaper listing for a storefront for rent in nearby downtown New Glarus, she knew she’d found her spot. She opened the doors in April.
She named the shop Centered Threads, a reference to the “inner peace and alignment” she wants her work to instill. At about 500 square feet, the space is just big enough for an ample fitting room, a carefully appointed desk and consultation area, and sewing studio tucked in the back.
Above the sewing machine, beside an array of spools of thread, hangs a colorful cat drawing, made by Mahr’s 4-year-old daughter, and a moon made of fabric-covered twigs, made by a friend with a penchant for witchcraft for whom Mahr once made a custom witch outfit. On the desk, a list of notes about her planned alterations sits beside a pin cushion shaped like a frosted donut.
For now, she splits her time between her own business and a job at a bridal company, so these days she’s usually at her studio four days a week. Some days, she meets with clients looking to look their best at weddings or proms. Other days, stationed at her computerized sewing machine, she adds bustles to wedding dresses, raises shoulders on mother-of-the-bride outfits or lets out seams to accommodate pregnant bellies or pandemic pounds.
Some clients seek her out for her skill at altering vintage clothing, a task too daunting for some shops. She’s worked on a variety of dresses from the 1940s to 1980s, whether refitting a wedding dress or giving a gown new life for everyday wear. One client, referred to Mahr by seamstresses in Madison, wanted to get married in the 1940s gown that her grandmother and mother had both worn, but she wanted it retooled for a 1920s style. And she needed it done quickly: She’d moved up her wedding date to be sure that her mother, who was about to have surgery that could leave her blind, would see her walk down the aisle.
“We were able to do everything she needed to do to make it fit her,” Mahr said. “She looked absolutely stunning.”
In her spare time, she’s been creating wearable art for a January 2022 sustainability-focused show at the Monroe Arts Center. Aiming to draw attention to the waste caused by the “fast fashion” industry, the show will feature garments made from scraps of fabric that would otherwise go to waste. So far, she’s made a scraps-only wedding dress, a tailored vintage-inspired jacket from upholstery fabric, and items made only from plastic garment bags.
Later this year, she hopes to hold a mending event in Madison where she would invite people to bring clothes in need of repair — things like kids’ winter jackets with their ever-breaking zippers.
When she opened Centered Threads, she held onto her other job. “I didn't know if I would be able to hold myself up,” Mahr said. But eventually, she plans to be at her New Glarus studio full time.
“People reach out to me saying that they're happy that I'm here. It makes me feel really good. I don't know how else to express how wonderful it is to be in this community.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Self-love and acceptance. In the bridal industry, you see a lot of people not only being hard on themselves, but (for example) maybe a mom who will be hard on a daughter. It kind of makes me a little sick when I see that. I don't like body shaming. I know that if I love me and I’m considerate to myself, then I can teach people through example how to be more accepting of themselves.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
One person at a time. If I can treat someone with respect regardless who they are, what they look like, that goes a lot farther than we think sometimes. There's a really pass-it-on effect when you're nice to somebody.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Why not go for it? Everything that doesn't feel comfortable is scary, but that's okay. If you're comfortable all the time, you're not gonna grow. When we cringe when we look back at memories, (that’s) the evidence that you’ve grown. Growth never feels good.
Are you hiring?
No.
