At Centered Threads, Stephanie Mahr alters clients’ clothes — and their body image

In her spare time, she’s been creating wearable art for a January 2022 sustainability-focused show at the Monroe Arts Center. Aiming to draw attention to the waste caused by the “fast fashion” industry, the show will feature garments made from scraps of fabric that would otherwise go to waste. So far, she’s made a scraps-only wedding dress, a tailored vintage-inspired jacket from upholstery fabric, and items made only from plastic garment bags.

Later this year, she hopes to hold a mending event in Madison where she would invite people to bring clothes in need of repair — things like kids’ winter jackets with their ever-breaking zippers.

When she opened Centered Threads, she held onto her other job. “I didn't know if I would be able to hold myself up,” Mahr said. But eventually, she plans to be at her New Glarus studio full time.

“People reach out to me saying that they're happy that I'm here. It makes me feel really good. I don't know how else to express how wonderful it is to be in this community.”

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?