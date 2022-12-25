At 87, Ron Bull is still drawn to the Salvation Army's gold bell and red kettle

For 18 holiday seasons, 87-year-old Madisonian Ronald Bull has rung the Salvation Army of Dane County’s famous gold bell to collect cash and change for its annual Christmas Kettle program.

A friend asked him to bell-ring with her in 2004 and introduced him to the program.

“I found it very interesting,” he said. “The people were very nice and I heard some stories about how the Salvation Army had helped them.”

The red kettles outside stores and supermarkets are a hallmark of the Christmas season. The money goes directly to programming for the Salvation Army, a Christian-based organization that works to address local homelessness, disaster relief, youth empowerment and more. Currently, the 130-year-old organization operates the only emergency women’s shelter and emergency family shelter in Dane County.

In 2005, Bull volunteered for two shifts to ring for the organization. The next year, he decided to get more involved.

“That year, I got to know the people that run the Salvation Army and the staff and the volunteers. The dedication that they have is just amazing,” he recalled. “I decided being retired that I could probably do a little bit more. So that year, I volunteered for 26 hours.”

Now, Bull said he typically volunteers around 36 hours annually for the Salvation Army. As Bull’s volunteer time grew, so did his appreciation for the organization’s mission.

“In my opinion, it’s one of the best charitable organizations in the county,” Bull said. “They just keep getting bigger and better, and I’m very proud to be a small part of the organization.”

The Salvation Army’s kettle program would be simply impossible without volunteers like Bull, said Steve Heck, executive director of philanthropy for the organization. From Nov. 11 to Dec. 24, volunteers staff more than 60 locations across Dane County for monetary donations. The kettle program is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year with a goal of $500,000.

“There’s a lot of community support,” Heck said. “When we have somebody ringing at a location, people always give money.”

Heck, who bell-rings occasionally, looks forward to hearing the impact that the Salvation Army has had on Dane County residents.

“So many people come up and thank you for volunteering. Then they tell you a story about when their dad was in the military and the Salvation Army helped them or say, ‘When we didn’t have any Christmas presents, the Salvation Army showed up at our house with presents,’” Heck said. “I think it brings you back and grounds you, especially during the holidays when you get caught up in so many other things.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic greatly limited the number of volunteers for the Christmas Kettle program in 2020 and 2021, the organization was still able to meet its goal through increased online donations and continued community support.

“We had a number of companies that stepped up and made larger donations,” Heck said. “So we were able to hit our goal, but it wasn’t in your necessarily traditional way.”

Even as the pandemic raged, Bull continued to bell-ring in 2020 and 2021.

“It was a very difficult time for everyone, but despite COVID, people were generally pretty generous,” he said.

This year, the Salvation Army of Dane County started experimenting with hanging up QR codes that would allow people to donate to the campaign via their credit cards, Heck said. However, nothing can quite replace the need for dedicated volunteers like Bull.

“Without volunteers, there would be no campaign,” Heck said. “They’re so generous with their time. We have people who will come out and they’ll bell-ring for two hours, and then we’ll have people that will do 200 hours.”

As Bull approaches almost 20 years of bell-ringing, the connections that he’s been able to make with numerous Madisonians while volunteering stick out to him the most.

“My favorite part is meeting people from virtually all walks of life and having conversations with them,” he said.

While bell-ringing just this Tuesday, Bull said he had one of his most memorable encounters yet.

“A little boy came out of the grocery store and he looked at me and said, ‘Merry Christmas,’ and I said, ‘Merry Christmas to you, too.’” Bull recalled. “Then he said, ‘Do you have any children?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I do. I have a daughter and three sons,’ and the boy said, ‘That doesn’t sound fair! But I suppose it’s all right,’ and then away he walks. I thought that was kind of cute.”