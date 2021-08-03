 Skip to main content
Assistant Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl to retire after 16-month run as interim chief
Assistant Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl to retire after 16-month run as interim chief

Following a 16-month stint as the Madison Police Department interim chief — a period fraught with protests and COVID-19 challenges — Assistant Police Chief Victor Wahl is retiring from the department. 

MPD announced Wahl's retirement in a Facebook post Monday commending him for his years of service.

"30 years of extraordinary service to our community!" the police department post said. "Thank you and you will be greatly missed."

Wahl took over the department as interim chief for Mike Koval after he abruptly announced his immediate retirement in September 2019. Wahl was the assistant police chief when he stepped into the role.

"As an organization, we have a lot of fantastic people, who do a lot of just fantastic work every day that doesn't always get noticed," he said at the Police and Fire Commission meeting where he was voted interim chief. "To be able to lead them even on a temporary basis is a real privilege."

His 16-month run as interim chief was a time of scrutiny and challenges for the department, between the protests last summer and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Wahl said never intended to permanently step into the role and returned to assistant police chief when Shon Barnes was sworn in as the current chief in February.

