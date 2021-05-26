Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hires retired police officers to investigate presidential election

Despite courts siding with Biden's victory in the state, Vos said he believes there were "irregularities" in the November election and that he's directed the investigators to "follow the facts" and investigate all leads. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on Vos hiring the investigators.

"We need to have a fact basis to continue to show the public in Wisconsin that, number one, we continue to take these irregularities seriously, and that at the end of the day, the laws that we proposed are based on facts in addition to anecdotes," Vos told the State Journal.

Specifically, Vos said he takes issue with the involvement of the Center for Tech and Civic Life — funded largely by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg — in the presidential election in some of Wisconsin's largest cities. A federal judge found nothing in the law to prohibit use of the grant money.

Vos also said he takes issue with local election officials filling in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes. Vos said he hopes the investigators will help determine if there was wrongdoing in the election, as well as provide evidence for why certain election laws should be changed, as Republicans are proposing in a litany of election-related bills working their way through the Legislature.