What's the password? SOS ... helps couple get back into locked email account

Cliff and Joanne Dibelius ran into trouble with their 10-year-old AT&T email account in January when they tried to log on while traveling.

Cliff isn't sure if they simply mistyped their password one too many times or if there was a precipitating problem on AT&T's end, but as anyone who's used a password-protected application knows, type the wrong password too many times and the cyber gods conclude you must be a hacker or some other person with ill intent and lock you out.

Cliff, 80, said he called AT&T's customer service center and ran into another commonality of the big telecom era — customer service reps working from overseas with accents that can make them difficult for Americans to understand.

Nevertheless, the reps tried — over the course of more than a dozen calls — to get the Dibeliuses back into their mailbox, Cliff said. Nothing worked. He said they couldn't text him a password because the town of Dunn couple doesn't have AT&T for their cellphone service. A password sent to their son's email didn't do the trick, either, he said. They even set up a second, Gmail account (the couple has traditionally shared an account) so the reps could send a password there. Still, nothing.

The couple filled out SOS' online form seeking help on March 14, and on March 15 SOS emailed AT&T's Hannah Niemeier. The good news came March 19 from the Dibeliuses' Gmail account: The "AT&T office of the President called and got us going after a couple of callbacks."

SOS confirmed as much by exchanging emails with Cliff via the AT&T address and emailed AT&T to see if it might know what the problem had been.

AT&T didn't respond, but in a later phone call with SOS, Cliff said AT&T folks were able to give them a new password verbally over their landline phone — perhaps, Cliff said, because they pay AT&T for landline service — and after successfully logging in the couple created a new password, in accordance with best tech practices.

"It was flawless once they were spurred to respond," Cliff said.

The couple doesn't conduct a lot of business online for which an email address might be crucial, but does use it to stay in touch with family, friends and neighbors, Cliff said.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $199,370.51 and solved hundreds of problems.

