What's the password? SOS ... helps couple get back into locked email account

Cliff and Joanne Dibelius ran into trouble with their 10-year-old AT&T email account in January when they tried to log on while traveling.
Cliff isn't sure if they simply mistyped their password one too many times or if there was a precipitating problem on AT&T's end, but as anyone who's used a password-protected application knows, type the wrong password too many times and the cyber gods conclude you must be a hacker or some other person with ill intent and lock you out.
Cliff, 80, said he called AT&T's customer service center and ran into another commonality of the big telecom era — customer service reps working from overseas with accents that can make them difficult for Americans to understand.
Nevertheless, the reps tried — over the course of more than a dozen calls — to get the Dibeliuses back into their mailbox, Cliff said. Nothing worked. He said they couldn't text him a password because the town of Dunn couple doesn't have AT&T for their cellphone service. A password sent to their son's email didn't do the trick, either, he said. They even set up a second, Gmail account (the couple has traditionally shared an account) so the reps could send a password there. Still, nothing.
The couple filled out SOS' online form seeking help on March 14, and on March 15 SOS emailed AT&T's Hannah Niemeier. The good news came March 19 from the Dibeliuses' Gmail account: The "AT&T office of the President called and got us going after a couple of callbacks."
SOS confirmed as much by exchanging emails with Cliff via the AT&T address and emailed AT&T to see if it might know what the problem had been.
AT&T didn't respond, but in a later phone call with SOS, Cliff said AT&T folks were able to give them a new password verbally over their landline phone — perhaps, Cliff said, because they pay AT&T for landline service — and after successfully logging in the couple created a new password, in accordance with best tech practices.
"It was flawless once they were spurred to respond," Cliff said.
The couple doesn't conduct a lot of business online for which an email address might be crucial, but does use it to stay in touch with family, friends and neighbors, Cliff said.
