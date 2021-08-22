Time, SOS on their side: 5,000 minutes returned to couple's TracFone account

Loyalty does not pay in the highly competitive world of wireless communications, but with a little help from the world of ink-on-paper communications, it can sometimes result in getting what you're owed.

Judy Perkl, of DeForest, snail-mailed SOS in July to say that despite her and husband's 20-plus years of patronage with TracFone Wireless, the company was taking a hard line on their 5,000 prepaid minutes.

Their story goes like this:

Perkl, 82, said they purchased their first TracFone in the 1990s, not long after the company was founded in 1996 as Topp Telecom. For the uninitiated, TracFone differs from traditional wireless providers by selling customers prepaid minutes without the need for service contracts, with signals carried over the networks of traditional providers, such as Verizon and AT&T.

Perkl said that at the time, their parents were getting older and they wanted to be able to stay in touch with them while out of town. As the years went by, they faithfully purchased new TracFone minutes every January with the understanding that doing so would preserve any old, unused minutes.