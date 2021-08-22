Time, SOS on their side: 5,000 minutes returned to couple's TracFone account

Loyalty does not pay in the highly competitive world of wireless communications, but with a little help from the world of ink-on-paper communications, it can sometimes result in getting what you're owed.
Judy Perkl, of DeForest, snail-mailed SOS in July to say that despite her and husband's 20-plus years of patronage with TracFone Wireless, the company was taking a hard line on their 5,000 prepaid minutes.
Their story goes like this:
Perkl, 82, said they purchased their first TracFone in the 1990s, not long after the company was founded in 1996 as Topp Telecom. For the uninitiated, TracFone differs from traditional wireless providers by selling customers prepaid minutes without the need for service contracts, with signals carried over the networks of traditional providers, such as Verizon and AT&T.
Perkl said that at the time, their parents were getting older and they wanted to be able to stay in touch with them while out of town. As the years went by, they faithfully purchased new TracFone minutes every January with the understanding that doing so would preserve any old, unused minutes.
Then came worst-year-ever 2020 and "with everything that was going on in this country and our lives I completely forgot to call" and renew in January 2021, she said. When she finally did, on May 4, her account and the 5,000 unused minutes it contained had been deleted.
Perkl said TracFone led them to "believe that if we bought a new TracFone ... we might be able to get our old minutes back," but then once they'd gone ahead and done that, the company's story changed. Now it was saying the minutes were lost for good, and Perkl estimated that at about $.089 per minute, TracFone had absconded with the equivalent of about 445 of the couples' dollars.
TracFone did not make it easy for SOS to inform the company of the Perkls' plight or their loyalty. It could find only one email address, privacy@tracfone.com, which spit out an automated response to SOS' first, July 21 inquiry: "Your request has been sent to the correct department."
If so, the correct department did not feel obligated to respond, so on Aug. 11, SOS spent about 25 minutes navigating TracFone's automated customer-service phone tree and speaking with a customer-service rep who refused to provide an alternate email address and could not seem to locate someone in the company who could address Perkl's complaint. Then the line went dead.
SOS emailed privacy@tracfone.com again and sent a second email to the company through the Better Business Bureau, and it was the latter that appeared to shake loose someone in authority.
Later that day, executive resolution specialist Shindy L. Maxwell emailed SOS to "apologize for any inconvenience" and ask for Perkl's information, which SOS dutifully relayed for the third time.
The next day, Perkl got a call from the company, she later told SOS, saying the 5,000 minutes were being restored.
"I made her tell me about three times to be sure," she said.
SOS also received an unsigned email from the company that day saying the same, along with a snippet of the company's terms and conditions: "Airtime which remained unused at the time of deactivation will still be available if Service is reactivated within sixty (60) days from the deactivation date, otherwise any unused airtime will be lost."
The company did not respond to an opportunity to explain why Perkl believed TracFone had indicated in May that it would return her minutes.
