SOS: Yearslong wait for window repair ends in one day

Marilyn Sharrow says the transom over the picture window in her home started to sag only a few months after construction of the home was complete.

The window's framing also started to warp, presumably from a hidden water leak original to the installation, she said, and in the last two years, carpenter ants started coming in. Appeals to her homebuilder, Waunakee-based Premier Builders, failed to get the problem fixed. Appeals to SOS did — and in about a day.

Sharrow said she and her husband paid $420,000 for the four-bedroom Cross Plains home they moved into in August 2013.

"From day one we had problems with our large picture window in our living room," she told SOS in a July 12 email. "They sent multiple people to 'fix' it but it still is not fixed."

Sharrow said she had a different contractor come out last summer to look at the window, and that contractor thought it "was installed incorrectly without flashing" and that Premier should be responsible for repairs.

The problem, according to Sharrow, was that Premier was no longer returning her calls, texts and emails.