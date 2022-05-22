SOS: Woman's identity confirmed; credit card account reactivated

Margaret Guadarrama had a trying winter holiday season.

First a hacked debit card, then a lost phone, then having to set up a new Gmail account because the number Google wanted to confirm as hers so she could get into her old Gmail account was the old number she didn't have anymore.

"In the meantime, I got a new debit card, but some of my creditors were paid from my debit card and because I had a new one, they weren't being paid," she said. "Because I had a new phone number and a new email, they weren't able to contact me."

Almost all of that she was eventually able to get worked out on her own, she said. The exception was her Amazon Rewards credit card from Chase Bank.

Guadarrama emailed SOS on March 24 to say she'd spent the past week unsuccessfully trying to reestablish friendly relations with the account that seemingly couldn't confirm her identity via phone number, device or personal information.

At one point, she said, the identify-verification gods asked if she'd ever lived in one of four addresses in Cedar Park, Texas. Her ex-husband had, she said, but not her, which "wasn't the answer they wanted." She said Chase told her to refrain from using her card and that it would call her the next day. She did, but they didn't, she said.

"All I want to know is how much I owe them and how much I need to pay per month," she said. "However, that seems unimportant to them as they can't verify I exist."

SOS first emailed Chase and Amazon on Guadarrama's behalf on April 11; nine days later neither had responded to her or SOS.

So SOS pestered them again on April 21 and was rewarded less than an hour later with a response from Ashley Dodd, Chase Card Services head of card communications, who said Guadarrama's concern had been "escalated" to "our Executive Office."

The next day she was back to say "we have spoken with Ms. Guadarrama directly, and confirmed that she now has full access to her account."

Guadarrama confirmed same to SOS on April 26.

"The security of our customers’ accounts are a top priority and for her protection, a temporary hold was placed on Ms. Guadarrama’s account after we detected a potential suspicious call when she wasn’t initially able to pass security authentication," Dodd said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.