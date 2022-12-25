SOS: With UW Health signature, PA's debt burden looking lighter

The only thing standing between physician assistant Carrie Riley and the promise of some $5,000 in student debt relief was a monthslong overdue signature from her former employer.

Riley, 46, of Shorewood Hills, said she filled out her application for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program in May. The federal program allows people who work in certain helping professions, including health care, teaching and firefighting, to apply to have their federal student loan debt erased if they work for a qualifying nonprofit or government agency for at least 10 years.

In Riley's case, she did plastics and reconstructive surgery and orthopedic surgery at UW Health for about 14 years before leaving to teach in the PA program at the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.

The application required a signature from UW Health to verify her service there, and Riley emailed SOS in mid-December to say the local health care behemoth's human resources department had told her to send it to them.

She did, and on May 17 got an email from HR saying thank you and it would "forward your request to the appropriate HR Team member for further review."

And then, bupkis.

"I submitted my application in May and have yet to receive back a signed application," she wrote. "After unanswered emails and finally getting one person on the phone that indicated they had 'outsourced' that department, I don’t know where else to turn. This clearly has financial implications, and after working for them for over 14 years, I would have hoped for more communication and response."

"Repeated phone calls" to UW Health also went nowhere, nor did connecting with a colleague in management there, she said.

SOS contacted UW Health media relations manager Sara Benzel with Riley's problem on Dec. 12 and she got to work with HR.

"My impression was HR was resolving this and working with (Riley) on next steps," Benzel said the next day.

By Dec. 16, Riley was emailing SOS to say she had received the signed form from UW Health.

"I had really resigned myself to the fact that there was nothing more I could do," she said.

Benzel declined to get into why there was such a delay in getting the form signed, saying only that it was sent to Riley on Dec. 14.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program has been plagued with administrative problems, with a 2019 U.S. Government Accountability Office report finding that about 99% of PSLF applications had been rejected.

But the Biden administration is planning to roll out changes in July that are designed to make the program more accessible.