SOS: Washington lawsuit settled, ticket-buyers promised refunds; plus TDS canceled

Seattle-based Brown Paper Tickets said it is making good on more than $200 worth of ticket refunds to two Madison residents just as it was agreeing to a consent decree in Washington state that requires it to provide $9 million in restitution to an estimated 45,000 customers.
Don Miner, 69, received a refund of $113.04 for six tickets purchased for three Madison Folk Music Society events in March and April of last year, while Mary Powers, 79, was slated to receive about $132 for four tickets to an April 24 show at the Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center. All the shows were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miner emailed SOS on Feb. 22, saying he'd been corresponding with the company "since March of last year and getting the same 'we are working on it' e-mail responses." Powers shared a similar complaint in a Feb. 23 email. SOS forwarded them both on to the company on March 2 and March 1, respectively. Brown Paper Tickets provided the refund to Miner on March 2. Powers said Brown Paper Tickets told her on March 3 that she would get her refund in seven to 10 business days, but as of Thursday she hadn't received it.
The company also provided a $90.18 refund to Norma Halvarson, of Monona, on Jan. 21, two days after SOS had contacted the company on her behalf. Halverson's two tickets had been for the also-COVID-canceled musical "Ain't Misbehavin,'" which was to have been put on by the Capital City Theatre April 24 at the Elks Lodge on Madison's Near East Side.
Washington's attorney general filed suit against Brown Paper Tickets on Sept. 30, alleging violations of the state's consumer-protection law. The company agreed to the consent decree on March 8.
The Seattle Times reported that the payments will go to ticket buyers owed refunds and event organizers owed box-office revenue largely because of problems that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also failed to pay organizers for remote events that took place despite the pandemic or had occurred before its onset.
Founded in 2000, Brown Paper Tickets initially served as a virtual box office for small theaters and other nonprofits.
At beginning of the pandemic last year, Brown Paper Tickets founder and president William Scott Jordan said so many events were being postponed and canceled that the company lost control of its cash flow and financial machinery.
The attorney general's office said: "It appeared to us that the company's internal accounting and payment system was overwhelmed when the pandemic hit."
The Seattle Times reported that Brown Paper Tickets will contact ticket buyers and event organizers directly about refunds.
TDS, fired
And what would SOS be without a telecommunications problem?
Steve Krumrei, 68, of Oregon contacted SOS on March 1 with a simple request that was proving not so simple for his cable TV provider, TDS Telecom: He wanted to cancel. Like many viewers, he's switching to a streaming service. Plus, his cable bills kept going up, he said.
"Tried calling numerous times only to be put on indefinite hold," he wrote. "Last time I was on hold for 90 minutes and then they hung up on me. Was able to talk to one rep who tried to talk me out of cancelling and when I insisted he transferred me to a supervisor that never answered the phone and ended up hanging up on me."
SOS contacted TDS associate communications manager Missy Kellor late in the afternoon on March 9, and within two hours, she was letting SOS know the situation was resolved.
Krumrei confirmed as much later that night, saying he got a phone call from TDS and his service will be canceled as of Sunday.
"We must acknowledge that our call wait times have been less than ideal," Kellor said in an email. "Understanding this has been a source of frustration for our customers, we have been hiring and training additional sales and service staff in earnest. As a result, our national manager of contact operations reports that wait times are normalizing, and we anticipate they will continue to fall in the coming weeks."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
