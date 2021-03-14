SOS: Washington lawsuit settled, ticket-buyers promised refunds; plus TDS canceled

Steve Krumrei, 68, of Oregon contacted SOS on March 1 with a simple request that was proving not so simple for his cable TV provider, TDS Telecom: He wanted to cancel. Like many viewers, he's switching to a streaming service. Plus, his cable bills kept going up, he said.

"Tried calling numerous times only to be put on indefinite hold," he wrote. "Last time I was on hold for 90 minutes and then they hung up on me. Was able to talk to one rep who tried to talk me out of cancelling and when I insisted he transferred me to a supervisor that never answered the phone and ended up hanging up on me."

SOS contacted TDS associate communications manager Missy Kellor late in the afternoon on March 9, and within two hours, she was letting SOS know the situation was resolved.

Krumrei confirmed as much later that night, saying he got a phone call from TDS and his service will be canceled as of Sunday.

"We must acknowledge that our call wait times have been less than ideal," Kellor said in an email. "Understanding this has been a source of frustration for our customers, we have been hiring and training additional sales and service staff in earnest. As a result, our national manager of contact operations reports that wait times are normalizing, and we anticipate they will continue to fall in the coming weeks."