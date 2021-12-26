SOS: Wait for new door became too long for Madison man

John Dal Santo faces winter with a 25-year-old front door that "leaks like a sieve."
At least there's the refund SOS helped him obtain for the new door he tried to purchase seven months ago. Call it a bit of cold comfort, literally.
Dal Santo, 88, said he ordered the door from EcoView Windows of Madison in mid-May for the home he's occupied on the city's Southwest Side for the last 50-plus years.
EcoView said it would be in by August, Dal Santo told SOS. When it wasn't, he and his daughter both called the company multiple times.
"They said, 'it's not coming in, it's not coming in, it's not coming in' — that's all we heard," Dal Santo said.
The woman who answered the phone at EcoView on Dec. 2 when SOS called to relay Dal Santo's plight said the company would get in touch with the unhappy customer, but SOS suspected from Dal Santo's experience that any refund would require more prodding than just a simple phone call.
But less than 10 days later, Dal Santo was snail-mailing SOS to report he'd gotten his $1,532 refund on Dec. 7. The company later said Dal Santo had put about half down on the purchase and installation of the door.
Dal Santo's long, and ultimately aborted, wait smelled like one of those COVID-19-related supply chain holdups businesses can't do much about.
Sure enough, Dal Santo hasn't been the only EcoView customer stymied, according to Jennifer Hansen, a partner with affiliated home-improvement contractor Weathersealed Wisconsin. The two companies operate out of the same office on South Stoughton Road, and EcoView Windows of Madison is one of several dealers for Alabama-based manufacturer EcoView America.
"We're really at the mercy of our suppliers," Hansen said, and products from EcoView America were taking so long to reach Madison for installation that the partners in EcoView of Madison have decided to close down the dealership.
