SOS: Wait for new door became too long for Madison man

John Dal Santo faces winter with a 25-year-old front door that "leaks like a sieve."

At least there's the refund SOS helped him obtain for the new door he tried to purchase seven months ago. Call it a bit of cold comfort, literally.

Dal Santo, 88, said he ordered the door from EcoView Windows of Madison in mid-May for the home he's occupied on the city's Southwest Side for the last 50-plus years.

EcoView said it would be in by August, Dal Santo told SOS. When it wasn't, he and his daughter both called the company multiple times.

"They said, 'it's not coming in, it's not coming in, it's not coming in' — that's all we heard," Dal Santo said.

The woman who answered the phone at EcoView on Dec. 2 when SOS called to relay Dal Santo's plight said the company would get in touch with the unhappy customer, but SOS suspected from Dal Santo's experience that any refund would require more prodding than just a simple phone call.

But less than 10 days later, Dal Santo was snail-mailing SOS to report he'd gotten his $1,532 refund on Dec. 7. The company later said Dal Santo had put about half down on the purchase and installation of the door.