SOS: Voyage to United Airlines refund provided plenty of turbulence

United Airlines left Paul Weimer and his wife stranded in South Africa for 12 days last spring. Then it left his refund stranded in parts unknown for 206 days.
Weimer, 69, of Madison, is a retired research scientist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture who was in South Africa working on a long-term research project.
After COVID-19 descended in mid-March, United canceled his March 28 flight and the Weimers were stuck in Stellenbosch until managing to get on a U.S. State Department-sponsored flight back to the states on April 10.
Over the next five months, Weimer said, United provided a number of stories about when the $1645.25 he'd paid for the aborted flight would be refunded and why it was taking so long, including:
- The refund was to be issued within 21 days of April 16, then on June 1, it was to be issued in 24 to 28 hours, then on July 8, it was to be issued within seven business days.
- The refund had to be calculated in "foreign currency."
- The refund was approved but had been sent to another department so it could be calculated in U.S. dollars, and he would receive a credit to his credit card by July 17.
- He would receive the refund by Aug. 31.
- A currency-conversion office in South Africa was responsible for the refund's delay and there was no way he or the airline could contact it.
- United was waiting for information from the South African travel agency where Weimer booked the trip.
By the time Weimer contacted SOS on Aug. 18, he was getting a bit desperate.
"I am tired of being lied to by UA," he wrote, "each time after spending more than an hour on the phone."
And he had a deadline to meet. The $3,618 bill for the State Department flight was due Sept. 5, and he needed the United Airlines refund to help cover that.
It took two emails and a phone message to United on Aug. 20 and Oct. 6 before United offered a substantive response. In the meantime, Weimer said he was able to put the State Department's charge on his credit card.
On Oct. 7, Weimer said he got an email from the South African travel agency, Neelsie Travel, in Stellenbosch, saying it had received the refund from United and would be wiring it to his bank account. He received $1,299.49 overnight Oct. 20, and believes it was less than what he paid in part due to the exchange rate with the South African Rand.
United spokeswoman Leigh Schramm told SOS on Oct. 8 that United had provided the refund to Neelsie on Sept. 1, but in an email, Weimer questioned "how straight UA is playing this. ... Why didn’t UA tell me that when I phoned them on 08 September?" Neelsie in an email to Weimer and SOS on Oct. 13 described itself as "locating the refund for the Weimers."
Not that any of this sheds any light on the status of the refund in the five-plus months before Sept. 1. Given an opportunity to respond to Weimer's version of events, Schramm said: "When customers purchase tickets from a third party, they must work through that third party if they are seeking a refund. We are glad that Mr. Weimer has received his refund and look forward to welcoming him onboard in the future."
Weimer called United's explanation "revisionist history."
"Throughout all of this, UA never told me that I had to work through the original travel agent," he said. "But in fact ... Neelsie applied for the refund on my behalf within a few days of the flight cancellation, but was ignored."
