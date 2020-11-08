SOS: Voyage to United Airlines refund provided plenty of turbulence

By the time Weimer contacted SOS on Aug. 18, he was getting a bit desperate.

"I am tired of being lied to by UA," he wrote, "each time after spending more than an hour on the phone."

And he had a deadline to meet. The $3,618 bill for the State Department flight was due Sept. 5, and he needed the United Airlines refund to help cover that.

It took two emails and a phone message to United on Aug. 20 and Oct. 6 before United offered a substantive response. In the meantime, Weimer said he was able to put the State Department's charge on his credit card.

On Oct. 7, Weimer said he got an email from the South African travel agency, Neelsie Travel, in Stellenbosch, saying it had received the refund from United and would be wiring it to his bank account. He received $1,299.49 overnight Oct. 20, and believes it was less than what he paid in part due to the exchange rate with the South African Rand.

United spokeswoman Leigh Schramm told SOS on Oct. 8 that United had provided the refund to Neelsie on Sept. 1, but in an email, Weimer questioned "how straight UA is playing this. ... Why didn’t UA tell me that when I phoned them on 08 September?" Neelsie in an email to Weimer and SOS on Oct. 13 described itself as "locating the refund for the Weimers."