SOS: Veteran gets what's coming to him — from Amazon

Harold Burstyn said he met the deadline for applying for his veterans discount from the online retailing behemoth/ruler of the universe known as Amazon.

When the company requested more information, he said, he met the deadline again.

In the end, the information Amazon needed came well after deadline -- and consisted of an inquiry from SOS.

As a Navy veteran discharged in 1955 after three years of service, Burstyn, 89, of Madison, figured he was eligible for the $40 discount on Amazon Prime, which offers streaming video, free shipping and discounts on merchandise, and other perks. It was available to veterans who signed up between Nov. 6 and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Burstyn said he signed up for the discount online and on Nov. 7 got an email from Amazon saying the company needed to know his Navy discharge date. He responded that day with the date and other personal information -- all of which he said he already provided during sign-up.

Amazon said in its email that once it received his information, it would "respond with instructions to complete your sign-up for Prime." That response never came, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}