SOS: Veteran gets what's coming to him — from Amazon

Harold Burstyn said he met the deadline for applying for his veterans discount from the online retailing behemoth/ruler of the universe known as Amazon.
When the company requested more information, he said, he met the deadline again.
In the end, the information Amazon needed came well after deadline -- and consisted of an inquiry from SOS.
As a Navy veteran discharged in 1955 after three years of service, Burstyn, 89, of Madison, figured he was eligible for the $40 discount on Amazon Prime, which offers streaming video, free shipping and discounts on merchandise, and other perks. It was available to veterans who signed up between Nov. 6 and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
Burstyn said he signed up for the discount online and on Nov. 7 got an email from Amazon saying the company needed to know his Navy discharge date. He responded that day with the date and other personal information -- all of which he said he already provided during sign-up.
Amazon said in its email that once it received his information, it would "respond with instructions to complete your sign-up for Prime." That response never came, he said.
"Both my initial application AND my response giving my date of discharge from active duty fell within their Veterans Day time frame," Burstyn wrote in an email to SOS on Dec. 9.
SOS emailed Amazon's Katie Loughnane on Dec. 9 and again two days later, when Paruul Batra of Amazon Strategic Communications responded that she was looking into the matter.
On Dec. 16, Burstyn received an email from Kim Caudill of Amazon's Executive Customer Relations saying she'd left Burstyn a phone message and "I've applied (a) $40 Amazon Gift Card to your account, the equivalent of the discount you should have received."
"Harold, I understand this was not the standard you've come to expect from us, and I hope you'll give us another chance to make it up to you in the future," Caudill wrote. "Happy Holidays!"
Readers' refunds
Phil and Stephanie Mendel, of Verona, reported this month that H&R Block came through with a refund of the fee and interest the IRS charged them as a result of a mistake on their 2018 return committed by the tax-preparation giant. The refund totaled about $685, Phil said. The couple was also offered a $250 voucher toward the company's services if they choose to hire it again in the future.
The refunds and voucher came after SOS intervened on the Mendels' behalf with H&R Block.