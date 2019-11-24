A $40 discount on streaming television and other services seems like little enough to ask for a man who spent 23 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves.
So after inquiries from SOS, Amazon decided to give him twice that.
Carl Brandenburg, 76, of Madison, said he emailed the global shopping and media behemoth on Nov. 7 requesting its Veterans Day discount on the company's Amazon Prime service. In addition to streaming television, Prime members get free shipping and discounts on merchandise and other perks. The Veterans Day discount offered a year of the service for $79, or $40 less than the usual price, for veterans and active-duty military. Sign-up ran from Nov. 6 through Nov. 11.
Brandenburg said that after he sent the email including his date of birth, discharge date and veteran status, he called Amazon on Nov. 11 or 12 because his account was showing a renewal date of Nov. 11 at the regular rate of $119.
"The first person I spoke to acknowledged that they had my original application or email with the necessary information but I was told that the offer ended on the 11th, therefore I was not eligible and they could not change my status," he wrote SOS on Nov 18. "The next person I spoke to asked if I could send her a copy of the email. I sent her a copy of the email I sent on the 7th but she also said the offer had ended and there was nothing else she could or would do!
"I just feel that if they wanted to they could fix my account," he said. "I put 23 years in the military and I really didn't like how I was treated!"
SOS emailed Katie Loughnane of Amazon corporate communications on Nov. 19, and she emailed back, looping in a second Amazon public relations specialist, Paruul Batra.
SOS heard nothing more until Friday, when Brandenburg emailed to say he'd received an email letting him know Amazon was providing him with a $40 gift card. The email, sent at 1:01 a.m. Friday, appeared to have been automatically generated from Amazon's customer service division, and eight and a half hours later, he got something more personal from an actual human alerting him that he was actually getting an $80 gift card.
"I'm so sorry to hear about the experience you had while attempting to take advantage of our Veterans Day Prime Offer," said Haley Miller of Amazon's "Executive Customer Relations." "As a token of apology, we have added an $80.00 gift card to your account."
She then provided him with instructions for how to access the gift card online.