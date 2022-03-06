SOS: Verizon wanted money owed on account she never had

Jane Zweifel says she's never had an account with Verizon. But that didn't mean the telecommunication giant didn't have an account with her. Worse, it was past due — to the tune of $1,458, she said.

Zweifel, 74, told SOS that she only discovered the phantom account in mid-January, when she and her husband were trying to lease a car and it came up on her credit report.

Opened in August 2019 and closed a month later, it listed her address at the time as Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (the couple has lived in Jefferson since 1969) and a pair of phone numbers she'd never had (although they at least had Jefferson's area code). Zweifel said the couple did have a Verizon account for Wi-Fi service from December 2011 to November 2020, but that was in her husband's name.

When she looked up her credit report on the credit reporting agency's website, it said the Verizon account had been sent to collections, she said, even though "we have never received any collection notice."

And when they called Verizon, "We spent (an) hour and half one morning with four different individuals trying to get this claim dropped with no luck," Zweifel wrote SOS on Feb. 17.

SOS alerted Verizon spokesperson Chris Serico to Zweifel's unexplained account on that same day, and Serico responded on Feb. 23, saying "we've identified the customer’s issue as fraud" but declined to get more specific.

Zweifel said she got a call from Verizon on Feb. 21 and after a bit of phone tag spoke two days later with executive relations senior analyst Liyah, who after a bevy of questions, passed her on to Verizon Fraud Prevention Team member Clarice, who also had a bevy of questions.

Clarice acknowledged that Zweifel had a different email address than the one on the phantom account, that she had never lived in Pennsylvania and that she hadn't received any collection notices, Zweifel said, and told her she would write up a fraud report but that it could take 30 to 60 days to get the matter straightened out.

"All in all we felt it was a profitable 49-minute phone call!" Zweifel quipped.

Zweifel said the company declined to be more specific about what, exactly, would happen in 30 to 60 days, but she'd monitor her credit report and if the phantom account and charges persisted, she'd contact SOS again.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $190,994.72 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.