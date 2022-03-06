SOS: Verizon wanted money owed on account she never had

Jane Zweifel says she's never had an account with Verizon. But that didn't mean the telecommunication giant didn't have an account with her. Worse, it was past due — to the tune of $1,458, she said.
Zweifel, 74, told SOS that she only discovered the phantom account in mid-January, when she and her husband were trying to lease a car and it came up on her credit report.
Opened in August 2019 and closed a month later, it listed her address at the time as Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (the couple has lived in Jefferson since 1969) and a pair of phone numbers she'd never had (although they at least had Jefferson's area code). Zweifel said the couple did have a Verizon account for Wi-Fi service from December 2011 to November 2020, but that was in her husband's name.
When she looked up her credit report on the credit reporting agency's website, it said the Verizon account had been sent to collections, she said, even though "we have never received any collection notice."
And when they called Verizon, "We spent (an) hour and half one morning with four different individuals trying to get this claim dropped with no luck," Zweifel wrote SOS on Feb. 17.
People are also reading…
SOS alerted Verizon spokesperson Chris Serico to Zweifel's unexplained account on that same day, and Serico responded on Feb. 23, saying "we've identified the customer’s issue as fraud" but declined to get more specific.
Zweifel said she got a call from Verizon on Feb. 21 and after a bit of phone tag spoke two days later with executive relations senior analyst Liyah, who after a bevy of questions, passed her on to Verizon Fraud Prevention Team member Clarice, who also had a bevy of questions.
Clarice acknowledged that Zweifel had a different email address than the one on the phantom account, that she had never lived in Pennsylvania and that she hadn't received any collection notices, Zweifel said, and told her she would write up a fraud report but that it could take 30 to 60 days to get the matter straightened out.
"All in all we felt it was a profitable 49-minute phone call!" Zweifel quipped.
Zweifel said the company declined to be more specific about what, exactly, would happen in 30 to 60 days, but she'd monitor her credit report and if the phantom account and charges persisted, she'd contact SOS again.
AT&T's long history with the Wisconsin State Journal's SOS column
AT&T and other telecommunications companies are the source of regular complaints to the newspaper's consumer-assistance column.
"I’ve even blocked the email addresses that come in, but they send messages from a different address each time," Jeff Smith said.
After a year of haggling with AT&T, John and Carole Rusch say they were willing to make a contribution of $823.46 to the telecommunication…
"Time will tell if this actually fixed it," Darlene said, but she was "hopeful" that it had.
"Don't ask for a pass code!" the couple wrote to the company on Nov. 10. "We don't have one. No one ever contacted us to get one!"
"When the technician arrived the next day, it took him about three seconds to fix the problem," Boyd said.
Fifty-eight bucks a month for AT&T landline and internet service, she said, ordered over the phone, in perpetuity and with no contract.
"They have threatened me with collection agency companies calling on their behalf."
Each kept blaming the other for the problem.
Incredulous and less-than-completely satisfied.
"How can you tell me you took $195 out of my cards and you don't know where it went?"