The wooden Chicago Blackhawks wall hanging Vance Rayburn purchased in late April arrived at his house damaged, but it sounds as if he's finally in line for a little recompense from the company that shipped it.
Rayburn, 70, of Madison, spent $100 total for the Blackhawks piece and a similar Chicago Cubs logo, using his credit card to purchase them over the phone from an estate sale in northern Illinois, he said.
The seller suggested that instead of him making the two-hour trek down to the Chicago exurbs to pick them the items up, she could have them shipped via UPS. Rayburn agreed, and the seller took them to a Crystal Lake, Illinois, UPS store, Rayburn provided his credit card number, and for $130 the company packed the items and sent them on their way, he said.
When they arrived on May 22, the feathers that adorn the Native American in the Blackhawks logo were broken off. He hasn't unpacked the Cubs logo yet, not wanting to tamper with what is essentially evidence in his claim against UPS.
"On the day they arrived, I called the UPS store and informed them," Rayburn wrote SOS on Wedensday. "They indicated they would process a claim with UPS. I have been waiting for my money for a number of weeks now. I call the UPS store regularly and they claim they are waiting for UPS to pay them. My local UPS store says they should pay. I'm now also calling UPS corporate, but still no refund. All I've gotten is the runaround."
SOS filled out UPS' online media request form and wrote an email to UPS executive Dawn Wotapka on Thursday morning. Response from the company was prompt.
"We are on it," UPS media relations manager of "urgent communications" Kim Krebs wrote back about two hours later. "I should have an update by end-of-day."
Rayburn reported that later on Thursday, he got calls from both UPS corporate and the Crystal Lake store manager, the latter of whom was apparently not too happy Rayburn and SOS had decided to rat him out.
The manager "was very angry with me and said I was the most impatient person he'd ever dealt with," Rayburn said, but UPS corporate "assured me that I'd have a check within five business days."
UPS Store public relations employee Tracy Spahr described a longer, less certain process.
She said the claim "paperwork has been processed" and will take five days to review.
"Once approved, a claim check will be sent to the customer within seven to 10 business days," she said. "We will be in close communication and provide a tracking number to the customer once payment is shipped."
SOS will follow up to see if it takes more than nine weeks for the "impatient" Rayburn to get some measure of satisfaction.
"Two and a half months seems like to me that you ought to be able to cut a check," Rayburn said.