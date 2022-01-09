 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOS: UPS comes through with refund for lost earbuds
SOS: UPS comes through with refund for lost earbuds

It was a free gift, but a gift nonetheless, that UPS lost back in September and that SOS and Terry Buchli turned into $150 for Terry's wife, Taratip, three months later.

Terry said on Dec. 4 that the package-delivery Goliath left a note on the Buchlis' Fitchburg door on Sept. 21 saying it had tried to deliver the package containing Apple earbuds — a reward from Chase Bank, Taratip's credit card issuer — but no one was home and the package needed a signature.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Three days passed without delivery so Terry called UPS and was told the earbuds had been sent to a "UPS access point" at, of all places, a Southwest Side Madison auto parts store. He checked with the store for three or four days but store employees said it hadn't arrived, he said, and then UPS told him the package was lost.

UPS filed a claim with Apple for $149.99 — the cost of the earbuds — on Oct. 4, according to Terry. But Terry said that after calling Apple, he determined it was technically Chase that sent the buds and should be subject to the UPS claim. 

"I have called UPS multiple times to try to explain that Chase should be the sender," he said. "After repeated calls and attempts with UPS they give me the same answer that they have sent a form to Apple but seem to ignore me when I tell them that Chase might be the sender. In any event, we have not at this time received a refund."

SOS emailed the Buchlis' plea for help to UPS on Dec. 22 and heard from Lindsey Turpin of UPS Corporate Customer Relations two days later.

She'd been in contact with the Buchlis, she said, "and we are working toward amicable resolution."

Sure enough, Terry said Turpin called him the same day SOS contacted UPS. She said the company would send him a check for $100, Terry said. 

"It seems they were trying to make a claim with Apple and that is the most they could get," he said. "They seemed to have problems with communicating with Chase. I suggested since UPS lost the package it should be their liability to refund me without involving Apple or Chase, so I refused the $100 and asked for a full refund of $149.99."

Two days later, Turpin called him back, Terry said, with news that UPS had approved the higher amount.

"She said this is not their normal policy but would make an exception," he said.

Turpin declined to confirm what Terry said or otherwise get into the specifics of his case.

"We work with the shippers, which have contracted with UPS to make their deliveries, to resolve issues of lost or missing packages," she said. "Once we became aware of and investigated this situation, we promptly provided a refund to the consumer to quickly resolve their concern."

Terry said a check for $150 arrived on Dec. 30.

"I am assuming the extra penny was for time spent and emotional distress," he quipped.

