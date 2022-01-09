SOS: UPS comes through with refund for lost earbuds

It was a free gift, but a gift nonetheless, that UPS lost back in September and that SOS and Terry Buchli turned into $150 for Terry's wife, Taratip, three months later.

Terry said on Dec. 4 that the package-delivery Goliath left a note on the Buchlis' Fitchburg door on Sept. 21 saying it had tried to deliver the package containing Apple earbuds — a reward from Chase Bank, Taratip's credit card issuer — but no one was home and the package needed a signature.

Three days passed without delivery so Terry called UPS and was told the earbuds had been sent to a "UPS access point" at, of all places, a Southwest Side Madison auto parts store. He checked with the store for three or four days but store employees said it hadn't arrived, he said, and then UPS told him the package was lost.

UPS filed a claim with Apple for $149.99 — the cost of the earbuds — on Oct. 4, according to Terry. But Terry said that after calling Apple, he determined it was technically Chase that sent the buds and should be subject to the UPS claim.