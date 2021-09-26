SOS: Unemployment claim fulfilled — 18 months later

Alvernice Sellers called and called and called, "and every time I talked to them, they'd tell me something different."
The "them" was the Department of Workforce Development, and the "something different" was the multitude of excuses the agency supplied for why it couldn't fulfill Sellers' unemployment claim.
Until one of his calls went to SOS.
Sellers said he'd been working part-time in the restaurant business and full-time in home health care until March of 2020, when the former was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic and a change in his client's case shut him out of the latter.
Sellers filed for unemployment and waited. Then called DWD and waited, and called and waited some more, providing whatever paperwork the agency said it needed.
Finally, in September, he believes, he got a letter from DWD saying his claim was approved. Turned out it wasn't. The good news was that by February, he had found work again in the restaurant business.
"They ran me around for a year, almost a year and a half," Sellers said. "Every time I called, they'd tell me something different. I said, 'it can't be all this stuff.'"
Sellers contacted SOS in late August and on Aug. 31 SOS contacted DWD on his behalf, and received something of a standard response.
First, said communications director Jennifer Sereno, the agency would need Sellers' formal OK before it could discuss Sellers' case. Telling DWD that Sellers had come to SOS specifically for help with his case wasn't formal OK enough.
Second, if Sellers wanted help, he should call the agency's claimant assistance line, she said. Sellers, of course, hadn't had much luck with that line to date.
SOS explained as much to Sereno and — what the heck — provided Sellers with the not-so-secret journalists-only line to DWD's communications department.
Sellers later said he called it, Sereno said a DWD official called him, and Sellers said that official's name was "Laura" and that Laura said the problem all along had been that his former home health employer hadn't been responding to DWD's requests for information on Sellers' work history.
Laura, Sellers said, apologized for the 18-month wait and said that regardless of whether the home health employer got back to DWD, DWD would pay his benefits.
"I was like, yeah right," Sellers said.
And yet, lo and behold, he checked his bank account and there was about $11,000 from the state for March through August of last year. On Sept. 17, DWD said he had been paid in full for all his monthly claims, a total of $14,264 after state and federal taxes.
Sellers gave DWD permission to discuss his case with SOS, and Sereno said among its challenges were the "timeliness of filing, unresponsive and uncooperative former employers, and the fact that some types of employment are not covered for unemployment insurance benefits."
But "through the diligent work of DWD staff members, unresponsive past employers were again contacted, documents with conflicting information were re-examined, and updated information was then analyzed to determine Mr. Sellers' eligibility under state and federal programs," she said in an email.
DWD has pointed to its outdated claims-processing system as a primary reason why people like Sellers had trouble getting unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
A year ago, the agency was looking at a backlog of unfilled claims of more 700,000, but announced in December that the backlog had been eliminated, though some claimants continue to report delays in the processing, adjudication and appeals process related to their claims.
Since then, efforts to overhaul the system have moved slowly. Republicans rejected an effort by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to spend $79 million to upgrade the system. Most recently, the state has allocated $2.4 million in federal funds for improvements.
"The experience of Mr. Sellers, and thousands of others throughout Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic, reinforces DWD's strategic IT modernization and staffing efforts as well as the need for legislative policy reforms," Sereno said.
"Complex qualification and fraud-prevention procedures" and "past-employer verification processes at times create significant hurdles to obtaining benefits," she said, but changing them would require legislation.
Meet the Madison area's Top Workplaces
Madison’s strong economy, marked by its diversity, workforce and historically low unemployment, is a fertile seedbed for new-company innovation and place for well-established businesses to thrive. These companies are doing just that, according to their employees.
Madison’s strong economy, marked by its diversity, workforce and historically low unemployment, is a fertile seedbed for new-company innovatio…
Who determines Top Workplaces? The best judges: the employees who work there.
Engaged leadership, a culture of building employee skills and a commitment to helping members boosted Summit Credit Union to the top spot amon…
Working in a convenience store isn’t always seen as desirable, but Kwik Trip officials say their employee benefits and choosiness in hiring ha…
EVCO Plastics, a third-generation family company, believes that the power of technology is unleashed by the right human touch.
In 1969, when LeRoy Carlson started what today is TDS Telecommunications, he was a believer in investing in employees – a value that company o…
NO. 5 LARGE | WAUNAKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Embracing community values leads to strong, effective schools
The Waunakee Community School District draws its identity and its workplace culture from the community it serves.
EXECUTIVE Q&A/ANNA STERN, TRI-NORTH BUILDERS INC. VICE PRESIDENT Builder stresses the importance of workplace culture
Tri-North Builders Inc. was founded in Madison in 1981 as a general contracting firm and has continuously expanded services to offer pre-const…
Finding qualified, talented employees is a tough job in a low-employment landscape such as Madison’s – but keeping them is also a major challe…
Taking care of the caregivers is one of the ways that Senior Helpers built a culture of compassion among its 160 employees.
NO. 2 MIDSIZE | FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE CORPORATION Fairway thrives on humility, succeeds through customer service
The first job at Fairway Independent Mortgage is humility.
Amtelco, a 44-year-old family-owned company, builds its corporate culture on a foundation of treating its employees, its customers and its com…
NO. 4 MIDSIZE | THE DOUGLAS STEWART COMPANY Teamwork, respect, accountability mark distributor’s success
When The Douglas Stewart Company took on a demanding new contract last year, everybody chipped in by working long hours and weekends – includi…
NO. 5 MIDSIZE | FIRST CHOICE DENTAL GROUP Workplace flexibility, employee support boost patient care
Kevin Klagos has a simple formula for success in dentistry: Take care of your employees and they will reflect that same care with their patients.
Widen Enterprises Inc. builds software that empowers organizations to create compelling, meaningful and measurable digital experiences.
From groceries to financial services, the midsize company category generated a range of highly ranked firms, whose dynamic approach to workpla…
EXECUTIVE Q&A/KIM LOBDELL, KL ENGINEERING OWNER & PRESIDENT Work-life balance, customer service key to firm’s culture
KL Engineering provides civil engineering services built around a specialization in transportation engineering.
The companies recognized in the Wisconsin State Journal’s Top Workplaces project this year possess not only vibrant workplace cultures, but in…
Dan Fitzgerald believes that enabling employees to make decisions – and learn from mistakes – drives the culture at Horizon Develop Build Mana…
Keeping creative minds engaged at the brand-building firm Shine United involves both empowering and rewarding employees.
Feeding employees’ ambitions to change a company and an industry, trust and fair compensation are the foundation of the culture at Abodo, an o…
Propeller Health emerged from a year of change with its employee culture intact and, company officials say, even stronger.
A few years back, Andy Kurth shifted his focus at Weed Man Lawn Care from being solely money driven to one of helping his employees succeed an…
Here are the rest of the top-ranked small firms in Top Workplaces 2020, reflecting a diversity in business types and workplace cultures that h…
Although all of the organizations recognized in this section have earned distinction as Top Workplaces for 2020, employees at some of them fel…
When it comes to feeling appreciated at work, what matters most to employees? If you answered “pay,” think again. Research shows pay is low on…