SOS: Trio of solutions amounts to $377.99 for readers

"I did not want to loose service until my new provider was in operation and running," he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rick said AT&T was immune to such rationale until SOS contacted company spokesman Phil Hayes on March 9. Later that day, the Steimels got a call from the company, which gave them a one-time credit of $158.99, Rick said. He agreed to pay an additional $18.54 for what AT&T said was actually two or three days he had service in October, and now his account is zeroed out, he said.

Yttri, 70, of rural Montello, said on March 6 that after a year's worth of calls to Frontier Communications about its poor internet service, the company had proposed selling her $75 in equipment upgrades to provide her with the reliable connection she thought she was already paying for.

Frontier customers in rural areas of the country have long complained of unreliable phone and internet service, and the company is expected to declare bankruptcy soon.