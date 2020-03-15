SOS: Trio of solutions amounts to $377.99 for readers

Pat and Rick Steimel thought $177.53 was a little steep for one day of DirecTV satellite television. Ivy Yttri thought she shouldn't have to pay Frontier Communications extra for reliable internet service. And Ken Schuman struggled to understand why he was charged different amounts for the same procedure at the same facility three months apart.
All of which would likely have amounted to a hill of beans without an assist from SOS.
First, the Steimels.
The village of Dane couple was being threatened with collections by DirecTV parent company AT&T for refusing to pay for more than one day's worth of service in the company's October-November billing period -- even though they contend one day of service is all that got in that billing period before cancelling.
"Their claim is that I owe them for a complete month's service because I had not canceled prior to the time when my automatic bill payment was already authorized," Rick said on March 2. "I had already canceled and returned their equipment."
Rick said AT&T might be "technically" correct that their terms and conditions required the full month's payment. On the other hand, he was never aware of such terms and conditions and never signed a contract with AT&T, which started billing for DirecTV approximately three years after he signed up with the formerly independent satellite company.
"I did not want to loose service until my new provider was in operation and running," he said.
Rick said AT&T was immune to such rationale until SOS contacted company spokesman Phil Hayes on March 9. Later that day, the Steimels got a call from the company, which gave them a one-time credit of $158.99, Rick said. He agreed to pay an additional $18.54 for what AT&T said was actually two or three days he had service in October, and now his account is zeroed out, he said.
Yttri, 70, of rural Montello, said on March 6 that after a year's worth of calls to Frontier Communications about its poor internet service, the company had proposed selling her $75 in equipment upgrades to provide her with the reliable connection she thought she was already paying for.
Frontier customers in rural areas of the country have long complained of unreliable phone and internet service, and the company is expected to declare bankruptcy soon.
SOS emailed Javier Mendoza, Frontier vice president of corporate communications and external affairs, on the same day it heard from Yttri, and a few hours later, Yttri reported getting a call from a company representative named Brenda who said Yttri would not be responsible for the $75. A Frontier tech made a series of adjustments to her equipment during two visits to her home on March 6, Yttri said, and as of last week she was keeping her fingers crossed that they result in better service.
Finally, there's Schuman, a 76-year-old Sun Prairie man who in November reported to SOS that he'd had the same routine procedure performed at the same UW Health clinic on the same toe in June and then again September. But for reasons that remain unclear, he was charged a $144 operating room fee for the second visit but not the first. To make matters worse, when he called to find out why, he said no one provided him with an answer, but UW Health decided to levy a $144 fee for the June visit.
UW Health spokesman Tom Russell would not discuss Schuman's case with SOS without a signed release of information from him, but acknowledged that visits like the one Schuman described at the UW East Clinic would typically come with a facility fee. Facility fees are charges health care providers apply when a procedure is done at a health care facility with certain specialized equipment, even if that equipment isn't used in the procedure.
Schuman decided not to purse the matter and paid the bills, so he was surprised to discover recently that someone at UW Health had apparently reviewed his bill and provided a $144 credit to his credit card on Feb. 27.