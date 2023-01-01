SOS: To sleep, perchance to dream — now that mattress 'nightmare' is over

A Middleton couple can sleep a little easier now that they've been relieved of the cost of the mattress that never arrived and the company that was threatening to send them to collections for not paying for it.

The Truesdells, Pam and Tom, 72 and 71, emailed SOS on Dec. 16 to say that back in June, they'd ordered a king-size mattress from JCPenney with a new JCPenney credit card account opened for the express purpose of saving about $400 on the mattress that otherwise retailed for about $1,488.

Penney's said it would be delivered by the time they closed on their new condo on July 18. It wasn't, but they waited until the end of the month "to check on the status of our order and to complain about not having a mattress."

Penney's couldn't find the mattress, they said, and the two subsequently "spent weeks on the phone painfully trying to get answers as to where our mattress was and who could locate it."

Eventually they were allowed to cancel the order and ordered another mattress from a different company, which had it delivered and installed two days later, they said. The problem was that while Penney's had credited them for the first mattress' cost on their Penney's credit card, it had subsequently charged them for it again: "So they zeroed out our account only to add the mattress charge again," they said.

"We have submitted two or three written complaints with Penney’s and two with Synchrony Bank who manages the Penney’s charge card," they said. "The last letter from Penney’s says they will send us to collections if we do not pay our bill. As I said earlier, this is a nightmare."

Synchrony Bank's Lauren Devilbiss, at least, promptly responded to SOS' email to her employer and JCPenney on Dec 21, saying, "We have shared The Truesdells’ information and issues with our customer service team. The team will do a thorough investigation and review the information shared. Once we have more information, we will come back to you."

Three days later, Pam emailed to say they'd received calls from "Stacy" in the corporate offices at Penney's and Penney's had "contacted Synchrony Bank and the bank immediately refunded the money for our mattress."

The retailer even threw in a $50 coupon for their troubles, she said.

Pam said neither Synchrony nor Penney's explained the reasons for the billing hassle.

Synchrony's Devilbiss declined to go into detail about what went wrong but said "as part of our procedures, Synchrony completes a thorough review of the issues, including speaking with all parties involved before issuing a resolution" and that "we have reviewed the customer’s request and communicated back to them with our decision."

Penney's never responded to SOS' emails.

ADT refund received

Fabu Carter confirmed last week that she'd received a $298 refund in December from home-security company ADT, which despite being paid and under contract had failed to provide service at Carter's Madison home for six months last year. SOS had advocated on her behalf for a refund.

Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $212,385.17 and solved hundreds of problems.

