SOS: Tire shop agrees to pay for botched balancing job

Dolores Zach does not mince words, so it is perhaps best that she appealed to a disinterested third party — SOS — for help with the tire shop she blamed for an unacceptably shaky ride.

Zach, 92, of Madison, purchased four tires for her 2012 Toyota Camry on June 8 from Broadway Tire and Auto on Madison's East Side. Total cost: $866.67.

It wasn't until the next day during a trip at higher speeds that she noticed the front-end shaking violently enough to feel through the car's floorboards.

A visit to the local Toyota dealership confirmed that the alignment was fine, she said. So she and her son took the Camry back to Broadway, where they determined that the stick-on wheel weights used to balance the front tires must have come off, and that was causing the shaking.

"Broadway Tire claimed that I was the first to ever have this happen to and that no one else has ever brought a vehicle back because of this issue," she said.

Wheel weights are exactly that — small weights, often made of iron or lead, that have either clips or adhesive strips to attach them to and balance a vehicle's tires.