SOS: Tire shop agrees to pay for botched balancing job
Dolores Zach does not mince words, so it is perhaps best that she appealed to a disinterested third party — SOS — for help with the tire shop she blamed for an unacceptably shaky ride.

Zach, 92, of Madison, purchased four tires for her 2012 Toyota Camry on June 8 from Broadway Tire and Auto on Madison's East Side. Total cost: $866.67.

It wasn't until the next day during a trip at higher speeds that she noticed the front-end shaking violently enough to feel through the car's floorboards.

A visit to the local Toyota dealership confirmed that the alignment was fine, she said. So she and her son took the Camry back to Broadway, where they determined that the stick-on wheel weights used to balance the front tires must have come off, and that was causing the shaking.

"Broadway Tire claimed that I was the first to ever have this happen to and that no one else has ever brought a vehicle back because of this issue," she said.

Wheel weights are exactly that — small weights, often made of iron or lead, that have either clips or adhesive strips to attach them to and balance a vehicle's tires.

Broadway tried again to balance the front tires, Zach said, but the shaking didn't stop and when the shop said it couldn't get to the Camry for a third time until after the Fourth of July weekend, Zach's son took it back to the dealership, where they employed a different balancing method that fixed the problem.

"Had my son taken the Camry back to Broadway Tire to have the tires actually rotated back to front as offered by Broadway Tire, what would have changed?" Zach said. "Nothing. The fact is, the spin balancing and sticker weights used by Broadway Tire wasn’t working for my car. That’s not disputable."

Zach had a lot more to say, and given the perks Broadway promised as part of her initial purchase — a discounted oil change, free tire rotations for life and a free alignment check — felt she deserved more than just a refund of the dealership's $112.65 bill, given that she didn't plan on patronizing Broadway Tire again.

SOS opted for a more measured approach, and with Zach's blessing asked Broadway owner Jim Strutt to reimburse her for the cost of the dealership's work plus the $42 it cost to rent a car while that work was done.

Strutt agreed on Tuesday, calling it "more than fair."

Strutt said neither he nor a shop manager were aware that the car-shaking problem was ongoing.

"If a problem of this nature occurs, which can happen, I do my best to solve it to the best of my ability and in the best interest of the customer," he said in an email. "Sometimes, a customer does lose faith in us and chooses to take their vehicle elsewhere. Although this is unfortunate, I do understand. We are not perfect and do not claim to be."

SOS will follow up to ensure that Zach is compensated.

