SOS: Tickets refunded after 'perfect storm of mishaps'

After nearly two months of failing to get a refund for a show she didn't buy a ticket for and didn't know she was going to see, Gail Phillips warned The Fireside Theatre she planned to contact SOS.

It was no idle warning, and at the end of what the theater called "a perfect storm of mishaps," Phillips got her money.

Phillips, 68, of rural New Glarus, emailed Aug. 2 to say she, her husband and two other couples had purchased tickets in August 2019 to see "What Happens in Vegas" in June 2020 at the Fireside dinner theater in Fort Atkinson.

Then COVID hit and it was delayed until February 2021; then COVID again and a delay until June 9, 2022.

One of the couples that originally planned to go — including Mary Haley, who bought the tickets for all six of them — could not make the June 9 show, "but Mary passed along to me any emails she received regarding the show," Phillips said.

"She received one from the Fireside on June 7, 2022, reminding her of the reservation for six people and advising of some road construction," Phillips said. "She received another email from the Fireside on June 8, 2022, sent at 9:19 pm, providing alternate directions to the parking lot due to road construction. She did not receive any further emails from the Fireside."

So the two remaining couples who went to the Fireside on June 9 were surprised when they were treated to 90 minutes of live music that Phillips said was good — but not what they'd paid for.

"When checking in, no staff member mentioned that the performance had been changed, nor were there any notifications posted," Phillips said, and the emcee made only "fleeting reference" to the cancellation of "What Happens in Vegas."

To add "insult to injury," Phillips said, "at least three times during the show the band leader urged the audience to 'get your tickets for What Happens in Vegas,' which he said would be starting the next week."

Phillips began trying to get a refund for the show portion of the event, or about $50 a person, the next day, and on June 11 was led to believe it would be returned to Haley's credit card.

When nearly a month later it wasn't, she called the theater again and was told, among other things, that there was no record of her requesting a refund and that Haley had indeed been forewarned of the show switcheroo, Phillips said.

Phillips was frustrated by the theater's lack of follow-up and said she called on Aug. 2 and left a message saying "that I would be contacting SOS and that hopefully that would prompt the Fireside to extend me the common courtesy of a phone call." SOS, in turn, contacted the Fireside via email and the next day Phillips emailed SOS to say the Fireside's director of operations, Chris Ott, had called her that day and "is refunding the show portion of the tickets."

Ott told SOS on Tuesday that Phillips' party's "claim was in progress prior to your email" but that over the course of the preceding weeks "we definitely dropped the ball in the middle somewhere there."

The show Phillips and her group was supposed to see was delayed by an outbreak of COVID-19 in the cast, he said, and the theater's records showed it had contacted Haley twice about the June 9 cancellation and what her options were, including complimentary tickets to see it later or a refund.

But he also said it was possible that one of the theater's emails might have been kicked to spam, and he acknowledged he later missed a notice that Haley had given the theater permission to deal with Phillips on the question of a refund.

It was "a perfect storm of mishaps in order to get to where we're at," said an apologetic Ott, adding that the theater prides itself on customer service.

