SOS: Ticket seller responds promptly, and with stealth, to provide refund

With a to-do list regularly numbering in the dozens, SOS strives for efficiency — but doesn't always achieve it.

Such was the case with Norma Halvarson's refund, which came much earlier and much easier than anticipated.

In March 2020, Halvarson, 82, of Monona, bought two tickets for the Capital City Theatre's April 24, 2020, production of the musical "Ain't Misbehavin,'" to be staged at the Elks Lodge on Madison's Near East Side.

The show was canceled for the reason that should no longer need naming — and will hopefully soon be a not-so-fond memory — and Halvarson said she'd since sent the ticket seller, Brown Paper Tickets, 14 emails asking for her $90.18 back.

"They keep replying with generic emails always giving an excuse of them having a backlog," she wrote SOS on Jan. 18. "I think they should have been able to get caught up and give me my refund by now."

