SOS: The many moods of Mister Car Wash ends with customer's repair approved

When Greta Jansen and Reggie Costict's 2021 Kia Sorento came out of the Near East Side Madison car wash with body damage, Mister Car Wash was Mr. Accommodating.
"The manager of the car wash assessed the damage and took pictures of the damage and gave us a claim number," Jansen said. "We were told to get quotes on the damage and return the quotes to the car wash."
Unfortunately, that kind of prelude to responsibility-taking didn't extend much past the parking lot of the longtime car wash at 1039 E. Washington Ave., according to Jansen and Costict, and nearly a month later, Mr. Accommodating might as well have changed his name to Mr. Ignore and Delay.
Jansen said the Kia had dings and scratches all over it — reportedly caused by a part that had come off the car in front of theirs and gotten caught up in the car wash's rollers and other machinery. Repairs were expected to cost around $6,600, according to a pair of quotes the couple obtained from two local auto body shops and shared with Mister Car Wash's manager on Sept. 1.
"We were told the quotes would be sent to corporate and we should hear something in two to three business days," Jansen said. After calling corporate directly, they were also asked to email the quotes there along with their claim number, which they did on Sept. 3.
Ten days later, the couple hadn't heard anything, so Jansen called corporate and talked to a "Sabrina," who said "the claim was being reviewed and we would hear something in two to three business days," Jansen said.
Three business days later, they called corporate again and spoke with a "Vivica," Jansen said, and Vivica told them corporate was "waiting on the local East Washington store to review the claim and get back to them" and — you guessed it — "we should hear something in two to three business days."
"We keep getting the same story and are fed up," Jansen said.
SOS emailed Mister Car Wash at a few different address on Sept. 16, and Megan Everett, senior director of communications, responded the next day to say the company was looking into the situation.
"Brady" at Mister Car Wash corporate called Jansen and Costict two days later, Jansen said, and then two days after that to tell them the "repairs have been approved and a rental car would be provided."
Jansen said the company approved the lower of the two quotes and the couple had been hoping they'd go with the higher one, as Costict trusts the more expensive body shop's work. When SOS sought to confirm this with the company, Everett said Mister Car Wash had changed its mind and approved the work at the more expensive auto body shop "as a gesture of goodwill."
"This estimate also includes repairs to some paint work on the passenger side of the vehicle that is unrelated to the customer’s visit to our car wash on Aug. 20," Everett said, making a bid for Miss Generous.
The couple has an appointment to take the car in for repairs on Tuesday, Jansen said.
Everett blamed a "process breakdown in sharing information" for the delay in processing the claim.
"The length of time to receive estimates and confirmation from our team was unacceptable," she said. "We appreciate how frustrating the process has been for the customer and want them to know we are actively working to improve our system."