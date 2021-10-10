SOS: The many moods of Mister Car Wash ends with customer's repair approved

When Greta Jansen and Reggie Costict's 2021 Kia Sorento came out of the Near East Side Madison car wash with body damage, Mister Car Wash was Mr. Accommodating.

"The manager of the car wash assessed the damage and took pictures of the damage and gave us a claim number," Jansen said. "We were told to get quotes on the damage and return the quotes to the car wash."

Unfortunately, that kind of prelude to responsibility-taking didn't extend much past the parking lot of the longtime car wash at 1039 E. Washington Ave., according to Jansen and Costict, and nearly a month later, Mr. Accommodating might as well have changed his name to Mr. Ignore and Delay.

Jansen said the Kia had dings and scratches all over it — reportedly caused by a part that had come off the car in front of theirs and gotten caught up in the car wash's rollers and other machinery. Repairs were expected to cost around $6,600, according to a pair of quotes the couple obtained from two local auto body shops and shared with Mister Car Wash's manager on Sept. 1.

"We were told the quotes would be sent to corporate and we should hear something in two to three business days," Jansen said. After calling corporate directly, they were also asked to email the quotes there along with their claim number, which they did on Sept. 3.