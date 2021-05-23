SOS: Tenha uma boa viagem, now that couple has proper flight credits

Carol Fritsche contacted SOS just 11 days before her airline voucher was set to expire but nearly a year after she'd been trying to get its expiration date extended and its amount increased to match the cost of a June 2020, COVID-19-canceled flight.

It took another month of laboring to communicate with TAP Air Portugal before SOS felt safe in wishing her and her husband, Jeff, "Tenha uma boa viagem!" — Portuguese for "Have a nice trip!"

The Fritsches, of Madison, in January of last year scheduled the June 1 flight from Lisbon to Newark, N.J., and then on to Portland, Oregon, where they lived at the time. Total cost: $1,219.50. The couple's youngest daughter lives in Norway, Carol explained, and when they visit her, they like to explore other places in Europe as well. The plan was to fly to Lisbon from Norway and then back to the states.

Then came the virus, the trip to Europe was canceled, and TAP sent the couple two vouchers for the flight from Lisbon — one for Jeff worth $649.75 and expiring April 30, 2022, and one for Carol worth $450.21 and expiring April 9, 2021.

That was odd, because the Fritsches were traveling together, economy class, in two seats in the same row that cost the same amount.