SOS: Tenha uma boa viagem, now that couple has proper flight credits

Carol Fritsche contacted SOS just 11 days before her airline voucher was set to expire but nearly a year after she'd been trying to get its expiration date extended and its amount increased to match the cost of a June 2020, COVID-19-canceled flight.
It took another month of laboring to communicate with TAP Air Portugal before SOS felt safe in wishing her and her husband, Jeff, "Tenha uma boa viagem!" — Portuguese for "Have a nice trip!"
The Fritsches, of Madison, in January of last year scheduled the June 1 flight from Lisbon to Newark, N.J., and then on to Portland, Oregon, where they lived at the time. Total cost: $1,219.50. The couple's youngest daughter lives in Norway, Carol explained, and when they visit her, they like to explore other places in Europe as well. The plan was to fly to Lisbon from Norway and then back to the states.
Then came the virus, the trip to Europe was canceled, and TAP sent the couple two vouchers for the flight from Lisbon — one for Jeff worth $649.75 and expiring April 30, 2022, and one for Carol worth $450.21 and expiring April 9, 2021.
That was odd, because the Fritsches were traveling together, economy class, in two seats in the same row that cost the same amount.
Carol said they'd "gone around and around" in attempting to rectify the oversight, contacting the airline through its website, via email and by phone calls to a reservation line that are "answered by an agent who claims that there is no way to speak to anyone in their Refund Department."
"Our latest attempt was to send all the information AGAIN via their Refund Form in early February," she emailed SOS on March 29. "We have received only the auto-response email (dated 02-05-2021) stating that they have received our information. Absolutely nothing since."
SOS sent messages to two TAP email addresses on April 6, then again on April 22, when it also messaged the company through its Facebook account and posted to its Facebook page.
Calls to multiple numbers for the company either resulted in no answer, turned out to be the wrong number or resulted in interminably long wait times.
The company's anonymous Facebook account monitor responded via Facebook Messenger on April 23 with a company email address that SOS had already sent the Fritsches' complaint to. When advised of such, and reminiscent of the alleged disconnect between the airline's reservation line and refund department, the monitor asserted: "We don't have access to the emails sent to that department specifically."
What followed was a lot of cutting and pasting to Facebook Messenger of information previously and repeatedly sent via email and the airline's website. But it appeared to do the trick.
On April 28, Carol emailed to say the company had extended the date of her voucher until April 2022. After SOS pushed the airline again to address Carol's low-balled voucher value, Carol emailed on April 30 to say the airline had increased the flight credit amounts.
So to review: The Fritches' tickets cost $1,219.50, and TAP originally issued credits worth $1,099.96 and expiring a year apart.
Today, they are owners of vouchers worth $1,200 and expiring in April 2022. Carol said she's not going to haggle over the missing $19.50.
They hope to make their pandemic-delayed trip some time early next year.
