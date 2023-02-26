JoAnn Tiedemann's hotspot went cold 10 months after she purchased it and 14 months before she'd paid it off.

And while SOS' efforts to help her never garnered the courtesy of a response from the nation's alleged third-largest purveyor of telecommunications services, they do appear to have resulted in a $50 credit to Tiedemann's bill and the elimination of the line assigned to the defunct device.

Tiedemann, 65, purchased the Alcatel Linkzone 2 hotspot from an East Side Madison T-Mobile store on Nov. 12, 2021.

It cost $90, to be assessed in $3.75 monthly increments, but stopped working on Sept. 13, Tiedemann explained in a timeline of her saga shared with SOS on Jan. 27.

Tiedemann took the device to a T-Mobile store closer to her South Side Madison home, was told she needed to go to the store where she bought it and, once she did, was told it couldn't be replaced because its warranty had expired and it had been sold to her as part of a now-expired promotion, she told SOS. She said she was also told she had to keep paying for it.

Needing a working hotspot to use with her laptop, Tiedemann bought a different model from the T-Mobile store, which she said assured her, for reasons that are not entirely clear to SOS, that after three months she'd be able to cancel monthly payments on the old hotspot.

So after getting three more bills with old hotspot's charge, she called T-Mobile to cancel but was again told she'd have to return to the store where she'd bought it. Once there, an employee called the company's customer care line, upon which "the responding woman refused to cancel the device, saying I should have called technical services," Tiedemann said.

"I replied that I had come to the store in September not knowing what to do with a non-working device and no one suggested calling technical services," she said. "Instead I was told to buy a whole new setup."

The store's manager then told her that if she returned in January, they'd give her a $40 credit and cancel the charges for the first, nonworking hotspot, Tiedemann said, but when January rolled around, she arrived at the store "to find all the blinds pulled and a large padlock on the door — the passcode kind used by realtors to lock up a key for entrance when showing the property."

SOS emailed T-Mobile's media relations department on Jan. 30, and while it never received a response, Tiedemann reported getting an email later that day from self-described "customer experience obsessed" Jax Kimble, of T-Mobile's Executive Response team.

"I truly regret the inconvenience this matter caused," Kimble wrote. "Together, I believe that we can fully address your reported concerns ... ."

There was some subsequent phone tag between customer and corporation before Tiedemann reported a "very smoothly sympathetic" Kimble phoned her on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 5, and promised a $50 credit and the elimination of the defunct device from her next bill.

SOS sought to verify that arrangement with Kimble on Feb. 13, and while it received no response to that inquiry or a third one on Wednesday, Tiedemann reported on Wednesday that her bill had arrived the day before and, at least for now, Kimble and T-Mobile are keeping their word.

