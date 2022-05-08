 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SOS

SOS: TDS Telecom voids charge for not sending back equipment in boxes it didn't provide

  • 0

Tom Creeron's reward for giving TDS Telecom more of his business was an additional $656.27 bill and a disconnection notice.

Creeron, 70, of Middleton, wrote in mid-April to say he'd upgraded from TDS' standard cable to its "plus" package, but that TDS wouldn't let him give the TDS "plus" installer his old standard equipment, "even though one of their technicians originally brought the old equipment here when he installed it."

Instead, TDS told him the old equipment must be mailed back in one or more TDS-provided, pre-paid boxes — boxes he said he asked for approximately five times in calls to TDS but which never arrived in the seven to 10 days the company promised.

"About a month ago TDS started billing me $656.27 for the old, unreturned equipment," Creeron wrote. "I called again, requested box(es) again and offered to deliver the equipment to any of TDS' Middleton locations ... . They refused, saying that the old equipment 'doesn't go there.'"

Not to worry, Creeron said the customer service rep told him: The charge would be removed from his account when the company received the equipment in the boxes that, once again, did not arrive.

People are also reading…

Creeron then received a notice from the company warning him that his cable, internet and long-distance calling services could be shut off if he didn't pay his bill by April 26.

SOS emailed Creeron's saga to TDS associate communications manager Missy Kellor on the morning of April 19, Kellor said she'd look into it shortly thereafter, and later that night Creeron emailed SOS to say he'd gotten a call from "Nathan" at TDS who "was very apologetic about what has happened to me" and "said the equipment charge will be removed from my bill, effective tomorrow."

"Nathan" also promised a one-time $50 credit "for my aggravation," Creeron said.

TDS had since changed its policy to allow its techs to take old equipment with them for recycling, Creeron said "Nathan" said, and while the company's records showed the boxes had been repeatedly sent to him, "Nathan" couldn't explain why they hadn't arrived but said the company was trying to send them again. 

Kellor said a "member of our senior team will be following up with Mr. Creeron to insure he has received the equipment return boxes." Creeron said the box arrived April 22.

"I packed the equipment (three receivers, a DVR/receiver, four remotes, and four power cords) and took it to the UPS office in Middleton on Saturday, April 23," he said. "I got a receipt from UPS!"

SOS' history with TDS Telecom

TDS is one of many large telecommunications companies that come up regularly in complaints from SOS readers.

SOS, state double team TDS, Spectrum to restore Monroe woman's landline
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS, state double team TDS, Spectrum to restore Monroe woman's landline

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Delays in getting Patricia Gregory reconnected were "a result of the confluence of many factors," TDS associate communication manager Missy Kellor said.

SOS: Washington lawsuit settled, ticket-buyers promised refunds; plus TDS canceled
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS: Washington lawsuit settled, ticket-buyers promised refunds; plus TDS canceled

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Washington's attorney general filed suit against Brown Paper Tickets on Sept. 30, alleging violations of the state's consumer-protection law.

SOS: First TDS, then Frontier provide hassle for unlucky telecom customer
Just Ask Us

SOS: First TDS, then Frontier provide hassle for unlucky telecom customer

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Schweiss said that at one point, Frontier claimed he was actually a business and referred him to a company representative in Alaska.

SOS helps deliver refund after TDS can't deliver TV-and-internet package (on time)
Just Ask Us

SOS helps deliver refund after TDS can't deliver TV-and-internet package (on time)

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

TDS said service wouldn't be there by the end of the month  and Schweiss wouldn't be getting his $25 back, either.

SOS: Getting Dave Brubeck's 'Time Out' and other solutions that only took about five
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS: Getting Dave Brubeck's 'Time Out' and other solutions that only took about five

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Mills said AT&T told him there was nothing it could do to stop the notices he was getting for a stranger whose last name also happens to be Mills.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics