SOS: TDS Telecom voids charge for not sending back equipment in boxes it didn't provide

Tom Creeron's reward for giving TDS Telecom more of his business was an additional $656.27 bill and a disconnection notice.

Creeron, 70, of Middleton, wrote in mid-April to say he'd upgraded from TDS' standard cable to its "plus" package, but that TDS wouldn't let him give the TDS "plus" installer his old standard equipment, "even though one of their technicians originally brought the old equipment here when he installed it."

Instead, TDS told him the old equipment must be mailed back in one or more TDS-provided, pre-paid boxes — boxes he said he asked for approximately five times in calls to TDS but which never arrived in the seven to 10 days the company promised.

"About a month ago TDS started billing me $656.27 for the old, unreturned equipment," Creeron wrote. "I called again, requested box(es) again and offered to deliver the equipment to any of TDS' Middleton locations ... . They refused, saying that the old equipment 'doesn't go there.'"

Not to worry, Creeron said the customer service rep told him: The charge would be removed from his account when the company received the equipment in the boxes that, once again, did not arrive.

Creeron then received a notice from the company warning him that his cable, internet and long-distance calling services could be shut off if he didn't pay his bill by April 26.

SOS emailed Creeron's saga to TDS associate communications manager Missy Kellor on the morning of April 19, Kellor said she'd look into it shortly thereafter, and later that night Creeron emailed SOS to say he'd gotten a call from "Nathan" at TDS who "was very apologetic about what has happened to me" and "said the equipment charge will be removed from my bill, effective tomorrow."

"Nathan" also promised a one-time $50 credit "for my aggravation," Creeron said.

TDS had since changed its policy to allow its techs to take old equipment with them for recycling, Creeron said "Nathan" said, and while the company's records showed the boxes had been repeatedly sent to him, "Nathan" couldn't explain why they hadn't arrived but said the company was trying to send them again.

Kellor said a "member of our senior team will be following up with Mr. Creeron to insure he has received the equipment return boxes." Creeron said the box arrived April 22.

"I packed the equipment (three receivers, a DVR/receiver, four remotes, and four power cords) and took it to the UPS office in Middleton on Saturday, April 23," he said. "I got a receipt from UPS!"

