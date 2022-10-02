SOS: Swiss Colony gift card lost to technical glitch, then tripled

The gift card from Swiss Colony was to be a Christmas present for a friend.

And while it will still arrive in time for the holiday, the hassle Reneé Supple experienced in getting it spurred Swiss Colony to triple her money.

Supple, 68, of Stoughton, emailed SOS on Sept. 21 with evidence of what she called her "Swiss Colony Mayhem": two screenshots of messages from the Monroe-based online and mail-order retailer appearing to show she'd paid for the $25 gift certificate and it was in the process of being snail-mailed to her home, and a photo of her handwritten timeline of the calls she'd made to the company when the gift certificate didn't arrive.

Supple said she'd received email confirmation of the purchase on June 24, soon after she'd paid for it online with her debit card. By July 13, it hadn't arrived, she said, and the company — a subsidiary of Colony Brands — told her it would be reissued.

"On August 1, I was again told it would be reissued and I confirmed my correct address for the second time," she said "And I was told it would come in conjunction with their fall catalog, which I thought was weird."

Too weird to actually happen, apparently, because when she got the catalog on Aug. 31, there was no accompanying gift card, she said. Weirder still was that 12 days later, she spent nearly an hour on the phone with four Colony Brands staffers before being "told the catalog and gift card were mailed in an envelope on September 2 and I should give it until the end of the week (September 17) to arrive."

It was on the day she contacted SOS that she discovered, via voice mail from Colony Brands, that in fact her "original purchase was never completed and I needed to reorder the gift certificate."

Indeed, despite the company's June 24 confirmation, she was not able to find the $25 charge when she went back through her bank statements.

"It took three months to come to this?" she said. "After all the frustration and misinformation and time devoted to this end ... all documented on paper ... I feel Swiss Colony owes me a $25 gift certificate ... at the least."

Colony Brands does not make it easy to send one of its higher-ups an email about a customer still waiting for a gift certificate, so SOS filled out the company's online contact form and left a phone message at its Monroe headquarters on Sept. 23.

The next business day brought a call from Colony Brand's Julie Jaeggi, who promised to look into the matter and even followed up when she hadn't received Supple's emails to SOS, which SOS had sent her but got lost somewhere in transit.

It took only a few hours once Jaeggi and Colony's customer service folks had the evidence in hand to figure out that Supple's original purchase had fallen victim to a technical glitch that was preventing the sale of gift certificates purchased online with credit or debit cards.

"Unfortunately the system did not flag or inform us of the failure so the only way we found it was from Ms. Supple reaching out to our customer service department," Michelle Mallory, Colony Brands manager of customer experience, emailed SOS on Thursday. "An error with the customer service team caused Ms. Supple’s concern to filter through the wrong department making it more difficult to receive an answer and resolution from us."

The glitch has since been fixed, she said, and a letter was sent to Supple informing her of what happened and including the $25 gift card and an "additional $50 gift certificate from us as a way to say thank you for bringing this to our attention and apologizing for any inconvenience we may have caused her."

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $205,248.03 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708