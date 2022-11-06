SOS: 'Surprise' UW Health bill erased

In the convoluted, opaque world of American health care, Chris Harsy did exactly the kind of time-consuming legwork you're supposed to do before getting a medical procedure of any import.

He still ended up with an approximately $3,100 "surprise" bill from UW Health and months of hassle.

Harsy, 37, of Cross Plains, emailed SOS on Sept. 8 to say he'd been "fighting" with the Madison health care behemoth "for about a month now on why I was billed around $3,000 after an entire day was spent going back and forth with UW Health and my insurance company and both of them talking to each other and agreeing that a procedure wouldn’t cost me anything."

That entire day was April 7, and was in response to getting an initial, $10,000 out-of-pocket cost estimate for a colonoscopy, he said.

Harsy had the procedure done on April 15 and was a little miffed when more than two months later he received the $3,100 bill, which he said the person who provided the initial estimate later repeatedly admitted was a mistake.

"Everybody had all of my medical records and information when this estimate was given and nothing during the procedure changed to rectify charging me $3,000," he said. "I even told UW Health that 'OK, if this is what everyone is agreeing on, then I will go ahead with the procedure.'"

Harsy made clear that he had no complaints about his care, which he called "excellent." The doctors and nurses are "great," he said, and "everyone involved was very personable and their bedside manner is wonderful."

It was the "business and financial side to UW Health" that has "some work to do," he said.

Harsy filled out release-of-information forms for UW Health and his insurer, Anthem, allowing both to talk to SOS about his situation and the private health information it entailed.

In response, UW Health media relations manager Sara Benzel on Oct. 5 provided what she said was the organization's statement "for now": "UW Health provided an original estimate to the patient for a diagnostic colonoscopy that was comparable to the ultimate out-of-pocket cost. We are actively working on the patient’s behalf to rectify this with the payor."

A little more than a week and a half later, Harsy got a letter from UW Health with an "update" saying "that we are appealing the claims with Anthem as we believe they provided incorrect information to us as well as yourself" and had since put a hold on its $3,100 bill.

Anthem was responsive as well, saying that it was looking into the situation, but declining to get into the details.

Finally, on Halloween, Harsy emailed to say that a UW Health patient account manager had told him his bill was being erased and that Anthem and UW Health had provided him with the wrong information.

“UW Health informed the patient that he will not be responsible for any out-of-pocket costs associated with this procedure," UW Health said in a statement Friday. "We work with our payor associates to ensure patients have accurate information on all care and procedures, including accurate estimates for cost expectations. We continue to work together to make this a seamless and consistent process for our patients.”

"We apologize for the frustration this situation has caused for Mr. Harsy and we are pleased that we could resolve this issue for him," Anthem said in its own statement the same day. "After careful review of Mr. Harsy’s case, we have determined that a miscommunication occurred and it was unclear that his procedure could be subject to the out of pocket costs of his health plan. As a result, Anthem will fully cover his procedure with no cost to Mr. Harsy."

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $205,947.03 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708