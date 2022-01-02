SOS: StubHub promises to cancel reluctant account-holder's account

Alan Wiltgen probably had a better time in Italy on Oct. 2 than he would have had at Camp Randall, where the Badgers football team got spanked by Michigan 38-17.
In the weeks that followed, though, StubHub made sure he wasn't completely left out of the post-game frustration.
Wiltgen, 77, of Sun Prairie, emailed SOS on Nov. 18 to say he had had tickets to the game but didn't go because he was in Europe, and despite some misgivings had created an account and sold them on StubHub, the third-party ticket-reselling behemoth that Wiltgen accurately pointed out is the "official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of the Badgers."
"To do that it was necessary that I provide a credit card and a separate account for deposit of funds in the event the tickets were sold," he said. "I set up the account although I am generally reluctant to enter that type of information."
While in Italy, he got an email Sept. 26 from StubHub advising him that "a new payment method was just activated in your StubHub account." Worried his account might have been breached, he changed his StubHub password and tried calling the company.
"To my dismay I was placed on hold for over 25 minutes with a message that they were experiencing heavy traffic," he said. "I finally gave up as I had no clue how long I would have to wait. I tried the next three days too with similar results."
StubHub did sell Wiltgen's tickets for him, but concerned about how difficult it had been to contact the company about what he feared was fraud, he called the company when he got back to the states and "after another lengthy hold time" asked that his account be canceled, as there didn't appear to be a way to do that online.
"I was advised that they do not cancel accounts and that it must remain in place," he said. "I asked her if I could speak with management, and she said that wouldn’t be necessary since they don’t cancel accounts."
Indeed, while StubHub offers tips on its website on how to create an account and reactivate a deactivated account, it does not have a link for canceling an account. An answer to a 2018 question on the StubHub "community" site, however, directs cancelers to send a private message to the company via that site.
SOS emailed StubHub — the only option the company provides media — on Dec. 1, and while the company's website tells the intrepid press that "we will get back to you within 24 hours," it was actually six days and the response came from a Los Angeles-based PR firm.
Christi Hardin of Extension PR said they were looking into Wiltgen's concern and would be in touch.
They weren't, so SOS inquired again on Dec. 22 and Hardin responded that same day to say they'd contacted Wiltgen and "are in the process of removing the account per his request" but that "it can take up to 90 days for the removal to take place."
Wiltgen said he received a call from a woman in StubHub's Executive Response unit on Tuesday saying his account would be deleted. She said in a follow-up email to Wiltgen that she would contact him around March 10 to verify that had happened.
AT&T's long history with the Wisconsin State Journal's SOS column
AT&T and other telecommunications companies are the source of regular complaints to the newspaper's consumer-assistance column.
"I’ve even blocked the email addresses that come in, but they send messages from a different address each time," Jeff Smith said.
After a year of haggling with AT&T, John and Carole Rusch say they were willing to make a contribution of $823.46 to the telecommunication…
"Time will tell if this actually fixed it," Darlene said, but she was "hopeful" that it had.
"Don't ask for a pass code!" the couple wrote to the company on Nov. 10. "We don't have one. No one ever contacted us to get one!"
"When the technician arrived the next day, it took him about three seconds to fix the problem," Boyd said.
Fifty-eight bucks a month for AT&T landline and internet service, she said, ordered over the phone, in perpetuity and with no contract.
"They have threatened me with collection agency companies calling on their behalf."
Each kept blaming the other for the problem.
Incredulous and less-than-completely satisfied.
"How can you tell me you took $195 out of my cards and you don't know where it went?"