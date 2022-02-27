SOS: Stranded flyer left with partial refund

Did Frontier Airlines renege on a promise to pay for the full cost of a flight on a competing airline after it left three of its would-be customers stranded?
Only Frontier, or at least two employees therein, would be able to say for sure — and they're not talking.
Michelle Weber and her husband and daughter were set to fly Frontier from Madison to Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 17 when they found out a few hours before takeoff that the flight had been canceled and there were no others that day or the next.
Given that the family had hotel and other reservations in Florida, Weber said she asked Frontier about her options and Frontier told her she could book a flight on another airline and Frontier would reimburse her for the cost.
And on this point Weber is certain: "Cost" did not mean the cost of the tickets to the canceled Frontier flight; it meant the full cost of the flight the family had to book at the last minute because the Frontier flight was canceled.
Weber, 54, of Madison, said she confirmed this twice — in an initial call with Frontier before booking the replacement flight at a cost of $2,000.10, and again during the layover on that flight.
But once back from vacation, the company's story changed, she said, and the airline only offered to refund the cost of her Frontier flight, or $656.94.
"I asked to speak to a manager and was told the same thing," Weber emailed SOS on Jan. 3. "She apologized for ‘the misinformation’ I was given from the original Frontier agent and that that agent would be reprimanded. I told her that was not good enough. I said if I were not offered the reimbursement, I would have made other choices. She again apologized but would not budge."
SOS set out to get Weber the rest of what she spent to get to Orlando, and while Frontier didn't respond to its Jan. 12 inquiry, it did contact Weber directly.
In a Jan. 19 email, Frontier customer relations advocate Beth Zimmerman apologizes but says that in a case like Weber's there is no option for a full reimbursement of the replacement flight's cost.
"As a customer service gesture," however, she said the airline has decided to send her an additional $393.06, based on a formula that takes into account the number of people who were to fly and the amount she'd already been refunded for the initial canceled Frontier flight.
SOS waited until Weber had that check in hand — bringing the sum of her refund and "customer service gesture" to $1,050 — before contacting Frontier to see if it would provide any recordings or transcripts from those two calls Weber made on Dec. 17.
In her response, Frontier senior director of corporate communications Jennifer de la Cruz did not confirm or deny the existence of such presumably definitive evidence.
"It looks like Beth was quite explanatory in earlier correspondence in terms of providing information from Frontier," she wrote in a Feb. 17 email. "We are pleased Ms. Weber has received her check. Thank you for your inquiry."
