SOS, state double team TDS, Spectrum to restore Monroe woman's landline

The briefly accepted offer of three months' worth of free phone, internet and TV service left a Monroe woman without the landline she'd depended on for 36 years and a pair of giant telecoms struggling to get it back on.

Patricia Gregory, 76, is connected again after the two-week outage that left her stressed and frustrated with TDS Telecom and Charter Communications brand Spectrum. Her story goes like this:

On Jan. 25, a door-to-door salesman convinced her to try a Spectrum "bundle" package, although "I did not sign anything and I did not receive a pamphlet of information or anything."

The salesman said someone with the company would call in five days to schedule installation, but no one did, so she called Spectrum and told the company to cancel the order. Spectrum said it couldn't, and her efforts to appeal to a supervisor were rebuffed.

The next day, her existing TV-landline-internet provider, TDS, cut her off "without informing me and without my permission or my PIN" and then denied her request to have at least her landline reconnected.

"I have since made numerous calls to TDS and to Spectrum," Gregory wrote SOS on Feb. 9. "TDS says Spectrum needs to connect the phone so TDS can then 'port' it. Spectrum says since they never installed the phone line, TDS is able to use it."

Gregory sought to cover all her bases by contacting SOS and filing a complaint with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Feb. 9, and both took action the next day, with DATCP forwarding the complaint to the state Public Service Commission.

Delays in getting Gregory reconnected were "a result of the confluence of many factors," TDS associate communication manager Missy Kellor said in a Feb. 15 email to SOS.

In short, and in line with Federal Communications Commission guidance on changing phone carriers, TDS disconnected Gregory's service on Jan. 31 in response to a request from another telecom, Kellor said.

"Although Ms. Gregory ultimately changed her mind about switching providers, her phone number had already moved," she said. "Her number was designated as being serviced by her new carrier, but likely as a result of her cancellation, was also marked as inactive."

The PSC, meanwhile, reported that TDS told the agency that Gregory canceled her Spectrum order on the date Spectrum was to install her new services. But by then, a process involving the Number Portability Administration Center — the federally mandated clearinghouse for phone numbers that was created to ensure people could keep their numbers across different providers — had already been set in motion.

The process got a bit tangled with the ordering/canceling, TDS told the PSC, and "when the order was canceled by Ms. Gregory, Spectrum did not ‘snap back’ the number to TDS so that we could simply reactivate," according to case notes from the agency.

Charter senior director of regional communications Kim Haas said simply that "there was a lot of back and forth in this process" but that her company's people followed the proper protocols.

In the end, the number was "ported" — i.e., reactivated and assigned to Gregor — on Feb. 14, and Gregory was satisfied.

"For an average person like me there was no way that I could get a direct line to anyone who was accountable or had the power or the desire to help," she said.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $190,994.72 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708

