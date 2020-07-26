SOS: Song of canceled concert ends on upbeat note for Lodi woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rose Karls' tale of woe would not make the perfect country and western song — lacking, as it does, any of what David Allan Coe called the necessary ingredients: "mama, or trains, or trucks, or prison or getting' drunk"

But it did end with a $1,344.92 refund for a passel of Kenny Chesney tickets she couldn't use, so as Chesney himself might say, "Everything's Gonna Be Alright."

Karls, 61, of Lodi, contacted SOS on June 24 to say that she bought 10 tickets to the Kenny Chesney concert scheduled, pre-pandemic, for April 25 at Milwaukee's Miller Park.

The idea was for her and nine friends to have a fun weekend in Milwaukee seeing Chesney, Georgia Florida Line and others as part of Chesney's Chillaxification Tour.

Chesney postponed the date and many others on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and three months later, on June 15, rescheduled his Miller Park show for May 8, 2021.

Karls said they'd picked the April 25 date back in October, and the May 8 date wasn't going to work.

"It's too hard to get 10 of us on one date," she said. "We can't commit to it with the way the world is right now."