SOS: Song of canceled concert ends on upbeat note for Lodi woman

Rose Karls' tale of woe would not make the perfect country and western song — lacking, as it does, any of what David Allan Coe called the necessary ingredients: "mama, or trains, or trucks, or prison or getting' drunk"
But it did end with a $1,344.92 refund for a passel of Kenny Chesney tickets she couldn't use, so as Chesney himself might say, "Everything's Gonna Be Alright."
Karls, 61, of Lodi, contacted SOS on June 24 to say that she bought 10 tickets to the Kenny Chesney concert scheduled, pre-pandemic, for April 25 at Milwaukee's Miller Park.
The idea was for her and nine friends to have a fun weekend in Milwaukee seeing Chesney, Georgia Florida Line and others as part of Chesney's Chillaxification Tour.
Chesney postponed the date and many others on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and three months later, on June 15, rescheduled his Miller Park show for May 8, 2021.
Karls said they'd picked the April 25 date back in October, and the May 8 date wasn't going to work.
"It's too hard to get 10 of us on one date," she said. "We can't commit to it with the way the world is right now."
In her email, Karls said her attempts to obtain a refund were rebuffed by ticket retailer Vivid Seats. This despite Chesney's website declaring in the June 15 announcement that "patrons unable to attend the rescheduled shows have thirty (30) days from today’s date to request a refund at the point of purchase."
SOS submitted an inquiry over Vivid Seats website on June 29, and Vivid's press person, Michael O'Neil, emailed back within hours asking to talk the next day and promising to contact Karls.
SOS never heard from O'Neil, but Karls said Thursday that the company called her June 30 to say she would be getting her money back, without providing any explanation for the about-face.
"They didn't say anything and I didn't ask," she said.
On July 16, Karls left a message saying she'd gotten her refund. She said Thursday it showed up on her credit card statement in mid-July.
