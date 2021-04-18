SOS: She wasn't a Spectrum customer, which didn't stop Spectrum bills

Spectrum wanted Kari Porter back, so the telecommunications provider sent a sales rep, uninvited, to her home. And for about a week, his pitch worked.
That was plenty long enough for Spectrum's billing department.
Porter, 54, said she used to have Spectrum internet, but it was unreliable so about a year ago she switched to a high-speed TDS connection.
It was last fall when the "very convincing" Spectrum rep showed up at her Windsor home with a deal, she said: A three-month free trial of cable, phone and internet service and "'send equipment back within three months if you decide not to pay and you won’t be charged,'" she wrote SOS on March 28, quoting the rep.
It didn't take that long.
When the equipment arrived about a week later, she decided hooking it up wasn't worth the hassle, knowing she would probably only use it for the free three months.
"I didn’t even plug it in, didn’t ever receive any offer in writing (including in the equipment box), didn’t sign anything, didn’t complete online Spectrum sign up," she wrote.
Instead, she sent it back to Spectrum, which received it on Dec. 2, according to UPS' package-tracking service, she said.
Nevertheless, the first bill for the Spectrum services she never had arrived in February; in March came another bill, plus past-due charges for not paying the first. Messages and calls to the company left her passed down the customer service rabbit hole and on hold for longer than she could commit to.
"Last week after two hours of holding and being passed around, someone finally listened (or so I thought)," she told SOS. "I had to call again and and was told I’m responsible for this bill, $238.55, because I didn’t call to cancel. ... They claim my agreeing to let them send me equipment was my 'signing up.'"
Kim Haas, senior director of communications for Spectrum parent company Charter Communications, told SOS that Porter's account should have been closed when the company received the equipment on Dec. 2. Her bill has now been zeroed out.
"We apologize for the inconvenience," she said. "The misunderstanding arose because the customer did not contact us to cancel service, and there was an error on our side processing their returned equipment."
Tickets refund
Another Brown Paper Tickets customer has received a refund. Mary Powers, of Madison, reported April 8 that the $129.96 showed up on a recent bank statement.
Powers had purchased four tickets to an April 24 show at the Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seattle-based Brown Paper Tickets last month agreed to a consent decree in Washington state requiring it to provide $9 million in restitution to an estimated 45,000 customers.
