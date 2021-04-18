SOS: She wasn't a Spectrum customer, which didn't stop Spectrum bills

Nevertheless, the first bill for the Spectrum services she never had arrived in February; in March came another bill, plus past-due charges for not paying the first. Messages and calls to the company left her passed down the customer service rabbit hole and on hold for longer than she could commit to.

"Last week after two hours of holding and being passed around, someone finally listened (or so I thought)," she told SOS. "I had to call again and and was told I’m responsible for this bill, $238.55, because I didn’t call to cancel. ... They claim my agreeing to let them send me equipment was my 'signing up.'"

Kim Haas, senior director of communications for Spectrum parent company Charter Communications, told SOS that Porter's account should have been closed when the company received the equipment on Dec. 2. Her bill has now been zeroed out.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," she said. "The misunderstanding arose because the customer did not contact us to cancel service, and there was an error on our side processing their returned equipment."

Tickets refund

Another Brown Paper Tickets customer has received a refund. Mary Powers, of Madison, reported April 8 that the $129.96 showed up on a recent bank statement.