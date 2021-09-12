SOS: She didn't make her bed or lie on it — and won't have to pay for it, either

In the showroom, Cathi Van Ness' new bed wasn't too soft or too hard. It was just right.

At home, though, it was too hard — at least to get into.

The 73-year-old Madisonian said she made sure to test supine a few of the mattresses at Slumberland Furniture on Madison's Southwest Side when she went shopping for a new one just prior to the start of the pandemic last year.

But she misunderstood the design of the one she ultimately picked out. What she thought was a relatively thin, but comfortable, mattress turned out to be significantly thicker — so much so that her leg and back disabilities would have made it difficult to climb onto when placed on her bed frame.

"It was very, very tall," she said. "I would have needed a ladder and then I probably would have had my nose on the ceiling."

Realizing her mistake, Van Ness said she never slept on the mattress or even took it out of its packaging. She had it placed in a room of her home and set out trying to return it and get her money back, she said, but that was a tall order as well.