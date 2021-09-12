SOS: She didn't make her bed or lie on it — and won't have to pay for it, either

In the showroom, Cathi Van Ness' new bed wasn't too soft or too hard. It was just right.
At home, though, it was too hard — at least to get into.
The 73-year-old Madisonian said she made sure to test supine a few of the mattresses at Slumberland Furniture on Madison's Southwest Side when she went shopping for a new one just prior to the start of the pandemic last year.
But she misunderstood the design of the one she ultimately picked out. What she thought was a relatively thin, but comfortable, mattress turned out to be significantly thicker — so much so that her leg and back disabilities would have made it difficult to climb onto when placed on her bed frame.
"It was very, very tall," she said. "I would have needed a ladder and then I probably would have had my nose on the ceiling."
Realizing her mistake, Van Ness said she never slept on the mattress or even took it out of its packaging. She had it placed in a room of her home and set out trying to return it and get her money back, she said, but that was a tall order as well.
Van Ness said that when she first started calling the store about a return, an employee told her they'd pick it up after the pandemic was over. That story changed as the months wore on, though, she said, and the store began telling her it couldn't take it back because she'd had it too long.
Van Ness said she even recruited her sister in Illinois — known for past successes proving the customer is always right — but she similarly struck out.
SOS spoke to Van Ness in August and emailed the store on Aug. 31. The store's manager, Forest Weber, responded that same day, and Van Ness said he called her that day or the next and was "very, very nice."
The two struck a deal. While Slumberland's official policy is that mattresses cannot be returned for a refund (although they can in some cases be exchanged), Weber agreed to provide Van Ness with the too-tall mattress' value in the form of Slumberland gifts cards totaling about $2,300. He even dropped them off at her home.
The store also agreed to come pick up the mattress sometime later this month.
"During the early stages of (the) pandemic we weren’t going into homes for the safety of our customers and delivery team," Weber said in an email. "Slumberland and most furniture stores usually do what is called a 'comfort exchange' for a different mattress within a certain time window. After talking with Cathi and her sister I decided that an exception needed to be made. Our mission is to improve the life of each customer and ensure a positive customer experience. I look forward working with Cathi in the future for any of her home furnishing needs."
Van Ness said she'd already purchased a new mattress and is satisfied with the gift cards, which she said might use to purchase tables and lamps to redecorate a room in her home.
