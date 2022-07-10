SOS: Shaves weren't close; refunds were long in coming

After more than a year and a bout with cancer, Paul Schreiber got his refund for not one, but two Norelco shavers whose shave he contends was not as close as the company has long advertised.

Schreiber, 74, of Pardeeville, alleged in early May that he first contacted Norelco parent company Philips in April 2021 to say he’d purchased the first shaver the previous December for $89.99 and that it appeared to work, but within weeks he found he “had to make multiple passes to get a close shave” and “it irritated my skin.”

He returned it, with a receipt, and asked for a full refund, according to the letter he sent Philips and shared with SOS.

Why the approximately three-month lag between dissatisfaction registered and refund requested? Schreiber said he was diagnosed with colon cancer in January 2021 and endured “excruciating surgery” and several weeks of chemotherapy and recovery, and thus was not in a position to spend a lot of time on recompense for a “defective” shaver.

Schreiber said that over the next few months he had multiple phone calls with Philips customer service folks, one of whom led him to believe that his refund was approved and on its way. That turned out to be wrong, Schreiber said, but because he didn’t know that yet he’d purchased another Norelco — same model, same price. But it didn’t do the job either.

No problem, Schreiber said Philips representative “Carlos” told him. Send back just a copy of that shaver’s receipt and Philips would send a refund, he said.

“So I waited and waited,” Schreiber said in a March 3 letter to chief market leader of Philips North America, Vitor Rocha, that Schreiber shared with SOS. “Then he (Carlos) sent me an email and said I won’t get a refund. It was too long to claim. ... I was put off for so long and now I get nothing.”

SOS scanned Schreiber’s snail-mailed correspondence and documentation and emailed it to two Philips employees on May 18, along with a note acknowledging that maybe it was past the usual time for requesting a refund but then Schreiber did have cancer to contend with and it didn’t appear Philips’ customer service reps had been particularly helpful.

Rachel Triller, external communications and influencer marketing manager in Philips’ personal health division, said she was looking into the situation that day and two days later emailed this: “I can confirm Customer Service has spoken with Mr. Schreiber on the phone and he will be receiving a full refund. Please let me know if you have any questions.”

Schreiber said the refund for both shavers plus shipping, or $214, arrived in late May.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $203,798.63 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS Phone: 608-252-6198 Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708