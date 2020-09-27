SOS: Sears promises to pay for new treadmill after failing to repair the old one

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Washicheck's treadmill isn't one of those expensive pieces of exercise equipment that takes up space, unused, in a basement or garage, or serves as a de facto indoor clothesline or guilt-inducing conversation piece.

The Stoughton resident estimates he and his wife hit the treadmill for a combined seven to 10 hours per week. So when it broke for a second time and Sears couldn't seem to fix it, a major crimp appeared in the couple's fitness regimen.

Washicheck, 68, contacted SOS on July 29 to say the couple purchased the ProForm Crosswalk treadmill at the now-shuttered Sears at East Towne Mall in June 2015.

The first time it "seized up," he said, in May 2018, the couple exercised the five-year protection plan they'd purchased with the treadmill and got it fixed. The second time, in May 2020, wasn't quite so hassle-free.

Washicheck said a technician diagnosed the problem: The unit needed a new "motor control board," which he ordered and said he would install on June 18.

Knowing the protection plan would expire before installation, Washicheck renewed it for another year.

But Sears Home Services canceled the installation on June 17, Washicheck said, because the replacement part was on back order.