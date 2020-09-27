SOS: Sears promises to pay for new treadmill after failing to repair the old one

Robert Washicheck's treadmill isn't one of those expensive pieces of exercise equipment that takes up space, unused, in a basement or garage, or serves as a de facto indoor clothesline or guilt-inducing conversation piece.
The Stoughton resident estimates he and his wife hit the treadmill for a combined seven to 10 hours per week. So when it broke for a second time and Sears couldn't seem to fix it, a major crimp appeared in the couple's fitness regimen.
Washicheck, 68, contacted SOS on July 29 to say the couple purchased the ProForm Crosswalk treadmill at the now-shuttered Sears at East Towne Mall in June 2015.
The first time it "seized up," he said, in May 2018, the couple exercised the five-year protection plan they'd purchased with the treadmill and got it fixed. The second time, in May 2020, wasn't quite so hassle-free.
Washicheck said a technician diagnosed the problem: The unit needed a new "motor control board," which he ordered and said he would install on June 18.
Knowing the protection plan would expire before installation, Washicheck renewed it for another year.
But Sears Home Services canceled the installation on June 17, Washicheck said, because the replacement part was on back order.
"I called the service number again and I was told the new ship date was July 15," Washicheck wrote. "But because the control board was back ordered we had other options. We needed to talk to the 'repair department' ... I called five times over several days and was put on hold for approximately 20 minutes before my call was dropped each time. We decided we would wait until July 15th and then have it fixed."
The July date was subsequently pushed back another month, at which point, Washicheck said, "I politely expressed my concern (to Sears) that we had already waited two months."
This time, "the representative said we had other options available and we needed to talk to the 'protection agreement' department," he said. "I called that number and was on hold for one hour and five minutes before my call was dropped."
Part of Washicheck's problem likely stems from the bankruptcy Sears declared between treadmill failures. Nevertheless, Larry Costello, an official with the company now in control of Sears' assets, Transformco, responded within minutes on Sept. 2 to SOS' inquiry. His folks would look into it, he said.
Washicheck reports getting an email from Sears representative Dana Shoulders that same day, and after he provided Shoulders with a quote on a new treadmill, Sears has offered to pay for it and refund his money for the extra year of protection plan coverage.
Photos: A look back at Westgate Mall over the years
Westgate Mall 1950s
Aerial view, 1959
J.C. Penney in Westgate, 1960
Grand opening, 1960
Montgomery Ward, 1960
S.S. Kresge Store, 1960
Westgate parking, 1960
Westgate, 1965
Westgate, 1974
Westgate Mall, 1995
Westgate Mall, 1996
Westgate, 1996
Westgate Mall 1997
Westgate Mall 2004
Westgate Mall 2005
Westgate Mall 2005
Westgate Mall 2005
Westgate Mall 2007
Westgate Mall 2007
Famous Footwear, 2007
Bead Bin, 2007
Marquee, 2007
Demolition, 2012
Making way for Hyvee, 2012
Hyvee opens, 2013
Considering redevelopment, 2016
Flood damage, 2018
Deserted mall, 2019
Empty interior, 2019
Westgate, 2019
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!