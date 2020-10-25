SOS: Sears is slow — and then really quick — in promising to pay for new dehumidifiers

SOSes often beget more SOSes, and this month, faulty dehumidifiers from a once-mighty retailer have been a particularly fecund object of consumer assistance.
Janet Sampson and Jane Albert both have Sears-purchased dehumidifiers that have expired but service agreements that hadn't.
Sampson, of Waunakee, said one of her two dehumidifiers stopped running this past spring. It was the second such failure. The first was in 2016, when Sears replaced the unit under Sampson's extended service agreement.
Because Sampson had been renewing that agreement since 2011, service technician "Kenny" came out on May 18, took a look at the latest defeated dehumidifier and declared it defunct: "Not removing moisture, uneconomical repair, pics sent to (service headquarters) for review to replace unit," Kenny reportedly wrote to his supervisor.
Sampson said that beginning in May or June, she made at least 10 calls to Sears to see about getting a working dehumidifier, only to spend from 25 to 75 minutes on hold before having the calls dropped. Since Kenny had been helpful, she said she called him, and he confirmed the company issued a "user replacement authorization" for the dehumidifier on Aug. 24 and gave her two other Sears numbers to call.
"I have tried several times to call these numbers and again wait times are over (a) half hour to one hour 15 minutes," she emailed SOS on Sept. 28. "I called today at 7:10 a.m. and was told wait time was over an hour. I think I have done all that I can on my part to obtain satisfaction of this claim and ask your help in looking into this further."
Albert, 72, of Madison, said her dehumidifier would not work when she turned it on at the beginning of the summer. A service tech came out on Sept. 15 and certified the appliance was "uneconomical to fix it and it would be replaced," she said.
"He gave me a number to call," Albert wrote SOS on Oct. 8. "This was 9/15/20. I have called the number and I have been placed on hold for a total of 213 minutes over three days. I was told they would call back and they never have. Can you please help?"
SOS relayed the women's predicaments to Dana Shoulders, team manager for regulatory complaints for Sears parent company Transformco, on Oct. 8. By Oct. 15, Sears had contacted both women.
Sampson said she got a call from a "Keila" on Oct. 15. Without a Sears nearby or a good option for shipping Sampson a replacement dehumidifier, Keila said Sears would send her a check for $267, or about the cost of the dehumidifier that had broken down, Sampson said. She was expecting an email and a letter asking her to sign off on the settlement and was told the check would go out soon after.
Albert said she received an email from Shoulders on Oct. 12, and another one with documents to sign shortly after that. She submitted them on Oct. 14 and said Shoulders told her to expect a check for $260 in about 10 days to cover the cost of a new dehumidifier.
Speaking of dehumidifiers ...
Reader Norman Jensen, of Madison, said he picked up his replacement dehumidifier from the Sears Hometown Store in Spooner on Oct. 6. SOS had helped secure promise of a replacement after Jensen's dehumidifier went kaput and he had problems getting Sears to fix or replace it.
Reader Robert Washicheck also reports getting reimbursed for the cost of a new treadmill and a refund of a one-year warranty extension — for a total of $965.31 — after Sears was not able to repair his old Sears-purchased treadmill. SOS helped him obtain both.
From State Journal archives: 'A new shopping era is here': 62-page special section marked the opening of East Towne Mall in 1971
