SOS: Sears is slow — and then really quick — in promising to pay for new dehumidifiers

SOSes often beget more SOSes, and this month, faulty dehumidifiers from a once-mighty retailer have been a particularly fecund object of consumer assistance.

Janet Sampson and Jane Albert both have Sears-purchased dehumidifiers that have expired but service agreements that hadn't.

Sampson, of Waunakee, said one of her two dehumidifiers stopped running this past spring. It was the second such failure. The first was in 2016, when Sears replaced the unit under Sampson's extended service agreement.

Because Sampson had been renewing that agreement since 2011, service technician "Kenny" came out on May 18, took a look at the latest defeated dehumidifier and declared it defunct: "Not removing moisture, uneconomical repair, pics sent to (service headquarters) for review to replace unit," Kenny reportedly wrote to his supervisor.

Sampson said that beginning in May or June, she made at least 10 calls to Sears to see about getting a working dehumidifier, only to spend from 25 to 75 minutes on hold before having the calls dropped. Since Kenny had been helpful, she said she called him, and he confirmed the company issued a "user replacement authorization" for the dehumidifier on Aug. 24 and gave her two other Sears numbers to call.