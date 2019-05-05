The utility line dangling mere feet from the ground was both secluded and perfectly situated for attracting attention from youngsters, and Rebecca Redmann wanted it rehung before a child came along and decided to use it like an extension of a nearby playground.
But first she needed help figuring out whose it was.
The utility line runs along a property line just west of a parking lot in the Whispering Woods condominium development on Madison's Southeast Side. Bicycles and other children's toys around the condo's grounds suggest Whispering Woods is home to a decent number of children, and Glendale Elementary School's playground is directly to the northwest. To the south and west is the 60-acre Edna Taylor Conservation Park.
Redmann said the line came down some time last winter, and provided photos taken Jan. 31 showing how anyone interested in climbing a pile of snow then at the end of the parking lot could have easily grabbed onto the line.
Redmann said she had called the local gas and electric, and cable companies. The first came out in February and put some yellow caution tape up, she said, then left and later said it wasn't their problem. The second promised in March to fix it no matter who owned it, she said, but didn't.
"It is still connected to both poles, but the middle of it now sags so low that you can practically jump over it," she wrote SOS on April 17, "We want to get someone to come and fix it before a child from the elementary school next door decides to take a swing on it."
SOS contacted city building inspector George Hank on April 17 to see if he could figure out who owns the line and how to get it repaired.
He said on April 22 that it was a telephone line and he had called AT&T to report it, and AT&T said it would be repaired by 5 p.m. on April 25.
And it was.
"All is repaired!" Redmann said in a Tuesday text message. "It looks great and didn't seem to take long. We just didn't know who to contact."