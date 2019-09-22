After seven years, two repair shops, an expired warranty and action from the manufacturer, Steve Shober's "lemon" of a side-by-side utility vehicle finally appears to be retaining oil.
Still up in the air is whether the Hisun Motors Yard Sport suffered any permanent engine damage and whether the repair shop Shober blames for a job poorly done will provide him any recompense.
Shober, 75, of rural Waunakee, emailed SOS on July 3 saying he bought the machine largely to use with his grandson on a small farm he owns in Crawford County.
"It was a lemon from day one," he said. "After the very first use, I parked it in my garage and it left an oil-leak spot about one foot in diameter."
The machine came with a warranty, Shober said, but Hisun was not receptive to his complaints, so he found himself repeatedly taking it to an authorized Hisun repair shop in Madison called Q9 PowerSports USA.
"Even if I had to pay a couple hundred now and then, I thought eventually the UTV would run right and we could use it," Shober said. "At times it did run OK. But the oil leak was always a major concern. It would rarely start correctly and it would stall often."
By this past spring, Shober had had enough. He asked Q9 if he could trade the machine in or get a refund, and he said the shop either refused or ignored him or tried to pass the buck to Hisun.
"I am trying to be reasonable, and I think they did try to fix the UTV, but they have failed," Shober said.
SOS contacted Jeremy Kuehni of Q9 and Gabriel Cruz of Hisun on July 10, and Kuehni wrote back to say his business "has nothing to do with this machine other than the basic service that we provided" and that "the customer picked it up in great running order."
Cruz was more receptive, saying the company was reaching out to Shober and "hopefully we will be able to create a positive dialogue for all parties involved."
Shober said he got a message from Hisun on July 11. A month later, Hisun had found a repair shop in Arcadia called D&D Farm Supply that would work on his machine.
After the proper parts arrived at D&D, the UTV was repaired and Shober said he picked it up on Sept. 10. Hisun paid for the portion of the work needed to fix the oil leak, or what Shober said was $437.61 and what Cruz said was $368. Cruz said the lower amount could simply be the dealer's cost.
Shober said he has a complaint pending against Q9 with the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and would like a refund of $750, basically for the engine overhaul Q9 completed that didn't fix the oil leak.
Jordan Braxton, who worked on the UTV as Q9's lead service technician, said the failure to fix Shober's oil leak belongs to Hisun, which he said first provided Q9 with the wrong seal and later with one that didn't work.
"We did not do a disservice to Steve by any means," he said.
Cruz declined to address Braxton's allegations, saying, "the customer is happy and that is what is most important to us as a company."