SOS: Replacement promised for fridge that couldn't maintain stable temperature

In what is traditionally the hottest month of the year, the Lundergans had a refrigerator that was too cold. Before that it was too warm. What it hadn't been since July 2019 is just right.
Gene Lundergan, 82, of Madison, emailed on July 22 to say he and his wife, Sandra, had purchased a Whirlpool refrigerator from the Brothers Main on South Stoughton Road in Madison on Oct. 26, 2015, and — with an eye toward mitigating what might, and eventually did, happen — they also purchased what they understood to be a five-year warranty on the appliance from NSI Protection Plus.
Sure enough, on July 26, 2019, "the refrigerator stopped cooling," Lundergan wrote. "The temperature inside went to about 60 degrees and all our food spoiled: bacon, leftover pizza, lettuce, milk, eggs, four salad dressings, mayo, many yogurts, cheese, fruit, kombucha."
Lundergan said they called Whirlpool, which told them to call NSI, which they did and where a "Juan" reportedly referred them to Warrantech, the Bedford, Texas, company that administers what is technically their NSI "service agreement."
Warrantech recommended an appliance repair company that Lundergan said made three service calls, "but nothing helped." It would work properly for a couple months before failing again, he said.
"It is now July 22, 2020, and our refrigerator is still not working," Lundergan wrote. "We need them to replace our refrigerator. We have a brochure from Warrantech that reads: 'No-Lemon Guarantee: If we can't fix it, we'll replace it.'"
He said Thursday that after contacting SOS, a service tech replaced the fridge's motherboard, and the refrigerator appeared to be working. But then, he'd experienced such false hope before.
SOS has found that finding someone to speak with in the third-party warranty business can be a challenge, and in Lundergan's case, calls Tuesday to two Warrantech numbers did not result in a live human voice or a response to SOS' voice mail message. SOS also emailed Lundergan's complaint Tuesday to a general email address for Warrantech, what appeared to be an affiliated company and what appears to be Warrantech's parent company, Amynta Group, along with the Brothers Main.
None of the warranty-related companies responded, but Bill Graves from Brothers Main did, multiple times, including word on Wednesday that his store had gotten approval that day to provide Lundergan with a store credit equal to what the couple paid for the Whirlpool.
Lundergan also reported getting a phone call from a "Virginia" with Warrantech on Wednesday, and an email that day from Brothers Main alerting him to the credit of $1,699. He said they planned to use its "as soon as possible."
