SOS: Replacement promised for fridge that couldn't maintain stable temperature

"It is now July 22, 2020, and our refrigerator is still not working," Lundergan wrote. "We need them to replace our refrigerator. We have a brochure from Warrantech that reads: 'No-Lemon Guarantee: If we can't fix it, we'll replace it.'"

He said Thursday that after contacting SOS, a service tech replaced the fridge's motherboard, and the refrigerator appeared to be working. But then, he'd experienced such false hope before.

SOS has found that finding someone to speak with in the third-party warranty business can be a challenge, and in Lundergan's case, calls Tuesday to two Warrantech numbers did not result in a live human voice or a response to SOS' voice mail message. SOS also emailed Lundergan's complaint Tuesday to a general email address for Warrantech, what appeared to be an affiliated company and what appears to be Warrantech's parent company, Amynta Group, along with the Brothers Main.

None of the warranty-related companies responded, but Bill Graves from Brothers Main did, multiple times, including word on Wednesday that his store had gotten approval that day to provide Lundergan with a store credit equal to what the couple paid for the Whirlpool.