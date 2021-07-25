SOS: Repeated and unwarranted telecom bills aggravate former customers

The SOS archives are littered with horror stories from customers of big telecom — but also festooned with all the refunds and other recompense SOS has helped customers secure.

Among the common themes and commonly-complained-about are post-cancellation bills and AT&T, respectively.

Eighty-five-year-old Rosemarie Elliott, of Madison, emailed SOS on May 15 to say she'd canceled AT&T and returned all its equipment and switched to Spectrum for Internet, phone and cable TV in March of 2020, only to discover that AT&T had nevertheless continued to withdraw its monthly fee from her bank account.

More than a year is a long time not to notice that a company is taking money out of your account every month for a service it is no longer providing, even for customers, like Elliott, in the automatic bill-pay programs telecoms and other service providers are eager to enroll them in.

Elliott, though, had a good, if distressing, reason: Her husband had suffered a medical setback that was both difficult to detect initially and affected his ability to keep up with the family finances.

"Once we learned of his impairment, I took over the finances and discovered that we had been paying both AT&T and Spectrum for the same services since March 2020," she said.