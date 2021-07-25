 Skip to main content
SOS: Repeated and unwarranted telecom bills aggravate former customers
SOS

SOS: Repeated and unwarranted telecom bills aggravate former customers

The SOS archives are littered with horror stories from customers of big telecom — but also festooned with all the refunds and other recompense SOS has helped customers secure.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

Among the common themes and commonly-complained-about are post-cancellation bills and AT&T, respectively. 

Eighty-five-year-old Rosemarie Elliott, of Madison, emailed SOS on May 15 to say she'd canceled AT&T and returned all its equipment and switched to Spectrum for Internet, phone and cable TV in March of 2020, only to discover that AT&T had nevertheless continued to withdraw its monthly fee from her bank account.

More than a year is a long time not to notice that a company is taking money out of your account every month for a service it is no longer providing, even for customers, like Elliott, in the automatic bill-pay programs telecoms and other service providers are eager to enroll them in.

Elliott, though, had a good, if distressing, reason: Her husband had suffered a medical setback that was both difficult to detect initially and affected his ability to keep up with the family finances.

"Once we learned of his impairment, I took over the finances and discovered that we had been paying both AT&T and Spectrum for the same services since March 2020," she said.

Elliott said she explained this to AT&T in a phone call lasting more than three hours and involving multiple AT&T employees, and in the end, all they agreed to was four months' reimbursement — or about $800 of the $2,617.66 she said the couple had overpaid.

"We are on a fixed income," she said, "and this represents a great deal of money to us."

For comparison, AT&T had revenues of $171.8 billion last year.

AT&T's Hannah Niemeier responded promptly when SOS emailed Elliott's concerns to her on May 27, and 12 days later she released a statement from the company: "We credited the customer as a courtesy, and she is satisfied with the resolution."

Elliott later reported receiving one of those pre-loaded debit cards from AT&T, but said her bank would not accept it as a deposit. She said she wasn't comfortable carrying around the card, which was also in her husband's name.

She and SOS appealed to AT&T for an an old-fashioned paper check, and Niemeier said she "can call the toll-free number on the back of the card and request a check for the card’s balance."

Elliott reported on Wednesday that she received the paper check for $2,790.90.

AT&T and other telecommunications companies are the source of regular complaints to the newspaper's consumer-assistance column.

