SOS: Repeated and unwarranted telecom bills aggravate former customers

The SOS archives are littered with horror stories from customers of big telecom — but also festooned with all the refunds and other recompense SOS has helped customers secure.
Among the common themes and commonly-complained-about are post-cancellation bills and AT&T, respectively.
Eighty-five-year-old Rosemarie Elliott, of Madison, emailed SOS on May 15 to say she'd canceled AT&T and returned all its equipment and switched to Spectrum for Internet, phone and cable TV in March of 2020, only to discover that AT&T had nevertheless continued to withdraw its monthly fee from her bank account.
More than a year is a long time not to notice that a company is taking money out of your account every month for a service it is no longer providing, even for customers, like Elliott, in the automatic bill-pay programs telecoms and other service providers are eager to enroll them in.
Elliott, though, had a good, if distressing, reason: Her husband had suffered a medical setback that was both difficult to detect initially and affected his ability to keep up with the family finances.
"Once we learned of his impairment, I took over the finances and discovered that we had been paying both AT&T and Spectrum for the same services since March 2020," she said.
Elliott said she explained this to AT&T in a phone call lasting more than three hours and involving multiple AT&T employees, and in the end, all they agreed to was four months' reimbursement — or about $800 of the $2,617.66 she said the couple had overpaid.
"We are on a fixed income," she said, "and this represents a great deal of money to us."
For comparison, AT&T had revenues of $171.8 billion last year.
AT&T's Hannah Niemeier responded promptly when SOS emailed Elliott's concerns to her on May 27, and 12 days later she released a statement from the company: "We credited the customer as a courtesy, and she is satisfied with the resolution."
Elliott later reported receiving one of those pre-loaded debit cards from AT&T, but said her bank would not accept it as a deposit. She said she wasn't comfortable carrying around the card, which was also in her husband's name.
She and SOS appealed to AT&T for an an old-fashioned paper check, and Niemeier said she "can call the toll-free number on the back of the card and request a check for the card’s balance."
Elliott reported on Wednesday that she received the paper check for $2,790.90.
