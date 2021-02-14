SOS: Repairs to a truck's top(per) and a sofa's bottom

"Consider this matter resolved," Kraft said.

Auto Trim operations manager Kirt Pierson said his shop has done hundreds of such topper installations and it was "unlikely" that his people installed Kelter's incorrectly. He said Kelter might have mistakenly caused the damage. Kelter denied that, saying he hadn't even opened the topper before it malfunctioned.

Either way, Pierson was willing to install the topper again, and Kelter, who had originally wanted a refund, said he was willing to give it another shot, too.

Truck Hero also agreed to pay $841.36 to get the paint damage repaired.

For Mike and Diane Maloney, of Fitchburg, the new but not necessarily hassle-free item was a couch they purchased from the South Side Madison Steinhafels for about $600 early last summer, and that came out of its packaging with damaged fabric on one arm and worn-through fabric on the bottom, they said.

Steinhafels deployed repair techs twice, Mike Maloney, 78, said, but the proper fixes were not made, so the second tech told the couple that rather than put them through any more repair visits, the company would simply provide them with a replacement.

Therein lay the rub.