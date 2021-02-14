SOS: Repairs to a truck's top(per) and a sofa's bottom

Shiny and new doesn't always mean flawless, as Ken Kelter and the Maloneys recently rediscovered, and the road to repair can be long and winding when replacement isn't an option.
Kelter, 74, of Prairie du Sac, purchased a tonneau truck cover for his 2020 Chevy pickup from Madison Auto Trim in August, and reported having problems with it almost immediately.
For the uninitiated, a tonneau covers the pickup's bed. It comes in hard and soft varieties — Kelter had the hard — and acts to keep out water, leaves, squirrels, errant fireworks and other stuff falling from the sky or launched from afar.
Kelter said the topper started shifting on his truck two days after it was installed, damaging some of the truck's paint. He took it back to Auto Trim, where new parts were ordered and the topper reinstalled. Shortly after, the same thing happened again, Kelter contends.
SOS appealed to the topper's maker, Truck Hero of Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Jan. 26, and the company acted quickly.
"The over-tightening of the clamps was the issue, which bent the hardware causing the cover to shift," Truck Hero national sales manager Cory Kraft reported in an email shared with SOS on Tuesday.
A new bracket kit was to be sent to Auto Trim, he said, along with an "advisement on the clamps to ensure this will not happen again.
"Consider this matter resolved," Kraft said.
Auto Trim operations manager Kirt Pierson said his shop has done hundreds of such topper installations and it was "unlikely" that his people installed Kelter's incorrectly. He said Kelter might have mistakenly caused the damage. Kelter denied that, saying he hadn't even opened the topper before it malfunctioned.
Either way, Pierson was willing to install the topper again, and Kelter, who had originally wanted a refund, said he was willing to give it another shot, too.
Truck Hero also agreed to pay $841.36 to get the paint damage repaired.
For Mike and Diane Maloney, of Fitchburg, the new but not necessarily hassle-free item was a couch they purchased from the South Side Madison Steinhafels for about $600 early last summer, and that came out of its packaging with damaged fabric on one arm and worn-through fabric on the bottom, they said.
Steinhafels deployed repair techs twice, Mike Maloney, 78, said, but the proper fixes were not made, so the second tech told the couple that rather than put them through any more repair visits, the company would simply provide them with a replacement.
Therein lay the rub.
Under the couple's sales agreement, it was entitled to one free delivery — which they'd already used on the first couch — and to get the replacement they'd either have to pay $139.95 to have it delivered or pick it up themselves, and they didn't have a vehicle for that.
"At no time have we ever requested that Steinhafels replace our sofa," Mike Maloney said. "That was their suggestion and we never would have agreed if they had told us that it would be our responsibility to return our existing sofa and pick up the new one."
SOS contacted Steinhafels representatives on Jan. 27 and Feb. 8 to get more information and help plead the Maloneys' case, and on the afternoon of Feb. 8 Steinhafels sales manager Timothy LaFond emailed the couple to tell them that another tech would visit on March 10 to repair the couch.
The Maloneys are snowbirds and currently out of state, but have relatives staying at their home to welcome the tech.
AT&T's long history with the Wisconsin State Journal's SOS column
AT&T and other telecommunications companies are the source of regular complaints to the newspaper's consumer-assistance column.
"I’ve even blocked the email addresses that come in, but they send messages from a different address each time," Jeff Smith said.
After a year of haggling with AT&T, John and Carole Rusch say they were willing to make a contribution of $823.46 to the telecommunication…
"Time will tell if this actually fixed it," Darlene said, but she was "hopeful" that it had.
"Don't ask for a pass code!" the couple wrote to the company on Nov. 10. "We don't have one. No one ever contacted us to get one!"
"When the technician arrived the next day, it took him about three seconds to fix the problem," Boyd said.
Fifty-eight bucks a month for AT&T landline and internet service, she said, ordered over the phone, in perpetuity and with no contract.
"They have threatened me with collection agency companies calling on their behalf."
Each kept blaming the other for the problem.
Incredulous and less-than-completely satisfied.
"How can you tell me you took $195 out of my cards and you don't know where it went?"