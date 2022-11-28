SOS: Repair almost wasn't there for start of freezin' winter season

Jennifer Rodgers is the kind of reduce, reuse, recycle person who opts for repairing over replacement of her children’s winter gear.

But with temperatures beginning to more regularly dip below freezing this month, that wasn’t looking to be very prudent strategy — at least for one of her sons.

Rodgers, 43, of Madison, said that in late August she returned two Marmot-brand winter coats to the outdoors apparel company to have the Velcro around their cuffs repaired. The larger one had been her 9-year-old son’s and, once repaired, was to be passed down to her 7-year-old son. The smaller one had been her 7-year-old’s and, once repaired, was to be donated.

“I had sent items to them for repair in the past and had a seamless experience,” she said.

“Not this time,” she said in a Nov. 16 email to SOS. She’d called or emailed Marmot’s customer service four times with nothing to show for it but an excuse from the company that “we have a backlog of repairs,” she said.

“I told them that at this point we have temps in the teens and my son really needs the jacket back, whether or not it has been repaired,” she said. “They have been unable to tell me if/when the $100+ jacket will be returned to me and in the meantime my son is without a coat.”

SOS pasted Rodgers’ story and contact information into Marmot’s “contact us” online form and sent an email containing same to two addresses for the retailer’s parent company, Newell Brands — all before 8 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Marmot responded with an obligatory, automatically generated, no-replies-accepted response saying, “We have received your message and look forward to assisting you as quickly as we can” and provided a reference number.

Rodgers, though, got more personal attention.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for the inconvenience caused,” Marmot consumer service team leader “Hazel” wrote in an email early the afternoon of Nov. 17. “We were able to search your email on our system and we found not one but two jackets from you that were sent in for repair.”

“Hazel” told her the company’s repair department had been contacted and asked to “expedite this repairs and they have confirmed that the items are currently with the seamstresses.

“Items will be shipped out tomorrow with expedited shipping and you will receive them by Monday,” she said.

In fact, they arrived the Friday before, Nov. 18, Rodgers reported Tuesday.

Marmot also gave her a 20% discount on her next order.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $208,162.52 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS Phone: 608-252-6198 Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708