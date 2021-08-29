SOS: Rental car might have been Thrifty. But timely? Not so much

Rental cars can be expensive and hard to find these days with travel ramping back up from last year's pandemic-related lockdowns, when the rental-car companies shed much of their fleet because it wasn't being used.
But once you've found one, it's only fair you get to drive it.
Paul Schwartz, of Monona, emailed earlier this month to say that as part of a trip he and his wife and daughter took to Philadelphia in July, they had reserved a rental car through Priceline from Thrifty Car Rental. Total cost for four days, charged to the credit card: $560.42.
Schwartz, 71, said they arrived at Thrifty's lot at the Philadelphia International Airport about 15 minutes before their scheduled 1:30 p.m. pickup time and "were met with a line of about 50 people waiting for cars with a wait time of over three hours," according to what he was told by another Thrifty customer who was leaving as they waited in line.
As the three were expected in Bethany Beach, Delaware, later that day and still had a two-and-a-half-hour drive ahead of them, a three-hour wait wasn't going to work, so Schwartz's daughter footed it to a different car rental place a mile away and got a car there.
Schwartz felt Priceline and/or Thrifty owed him a refund, but in phone calls after the aborted Thrifty rental, neither would budge. He said he never received a response to an email he sent to Priceline after he returned home.
"I called both Thrifty and Priceline and was met with absolute resistance and indifference toward my plight and my request for funding reimbursement," he said.
He was able to get his credit card company to dispute the charge, though, and provide a credit while the dispute process played out.
SOS emailed Priceline director of external communications Christina Bennett and Hertz, which owns Thrifty, on Aug. 13.
Hertz's media relations team responded in an email that same day, saying it had "advised Priceline to provide a refund since the payment was processed via their site." Five days later, Bennett said: "Our team is in touch with Mr. Schwartz to process the refund."
Schwartz shared an email from Hertz sent later on Aug. 13 saying it had approved Priceline issuing the refund, and a few days later, Priceline emailed Schwartz to say that as long as he canceled the credit card dispute, it would give him his money back.
Neither company responded to an opportunity to explain why they had initially refused to issue the refund.
Check was in the mail
Dolores Zach said she received a check from Broadway Tire and Auto on Aug. 21 to cover the $112.65 she paid a local Toyota dealership to balance the tires on her 2012 Camry after Broadway's attempts at same didn't take. Broadway also reimbursed her for the $42 she spent on a rental while the Camry was getting fixed.
SOS had mediated the settlement between the parties.
