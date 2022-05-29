SOS: Refunds for faulty wheelchair component and botched stove repair, plus a telecom fix

Refunds for a faulty wheelchair part and a botched stove repair — and rarely can SOS go a week without plowing through the vagaries of big telecom customer service:

Marilynn Ihm, 74, of rural Cassville, reported on May 5 that a month before she'd used eBay to order a replacement for the joystick on her 77-year-old husband's InvaCare power wheelchair. The one he'd been using had a broken on/off switch, meaning that every time he wanted to power down the chair, he had to unplug the power cord from the unit's battery.

When the replacement joystick arrived, she discovered it was used and didn't work at all, she said. The seller told her he would refund her money if she returned not only the one he'd sold her, but the one her husband had been using, which was "obviously" impossible "because the chair wouldn't be operable without any controller," she said.

Ihm contacted eBay for help and said the company told her it would refund her money in return for shipping just the completely non-functioning joystick back to the seller, which she did on April 13.

Three weeks later, eBay hadn't refunded her money, she said, and the joystick returned to her about a week after that, marked return to sender, address unknown.

"I have continued to contact eBay for an update, and have not had a response from them, nor do (I) see a refund issued to my credit card," she said

SOS contacted eBay on Ihm's behalf on May 6 and four days later, Scott Overland of eBay corporate communications said the refund was issued the day before. Ihm said the $273.51 was credited to her credit card account on May 9.

As for the behavior of the joystick seller?

Overland did not respond to a request for comment on that.

Not so hot

Jeff Modjeska said his recently widowed, 77-year-old mother, Judy Modjeska, of Madison, paid Appliance Service Pros to fix her broken stove on March 24. Instead, he said the company's "repairs" left the stove burning Easter dinner, and when he and his mother tried to get the company to fix it again, they both got the cold shoulder from company owner Jay Allen.

"My mother made eight separate calls to Jay over 10 days but never got to talk with anyone, so she left seven different voicemails for help with her stove. No one ever called her back," Jeff said in an email to SOS on May 9. "I called multiple times and finally reached Jay Allen. He promised to call me and my mother back the next day but never did so. I called again and left messages, but we have not heard back from Jay or anyone from Appliance Services Pros."

SOS emailed and left a phone message with Allen on May 10, and Jeff said Allen called his mother later that day.

Allen told SOS on May 11 that he had become aware of the situation the week before, but "it took a couple of days to track down the original work order."

He promised a refund and Jeff said his mother received it, $780, on May 20.

Allen denied receiving voice mail messages from Judy or Jeff after he spoke with him.

"As soon as I was able to research the repair, I did, and we issued a refund immediately," he said.

Slow high-speed

Jim Schroeder, 66, said he made arrangements with TDS Telecom to have high-speed internet service extended to his rural Mazomanie home on March 3, but when the installer arrived, he didn't have the wire needed for the job.

This was odd, Schroeder thought, because a few days earlier he'd told a different TDS employee working in the area "that the overhead wire that connected the TDS box to our house had been pulled down by a passing truck and destroyed approximately five years ago," he told SOS in a May 9 email. Schroeder said the employee told him he'd mention that in his notes.

The March 3 installer told him he'd return the next day with the needed wire, but didn't, which kicked off Schroeder's numerous and ultimately failed efforts to convince someone at TDS to get him his internet service.

SOS will spare readers the details, and Schroeder admitted that "most people would have given up by now."

"But they are the only company that provides rural broadband that we have access to," he said.

SOS contacted TDS associate communications manager Missy Kellor on May 10, she responded immediately with an enthusiastic willingness to "start digging," and two days later, Schroeder emailed SOS to say a "TDS truck and technician showed up and ran a line from our house to the junction box" that day.

A TDS installer showed up Thursday as promised, Schroeder said, and got him hooked up to high-speed.

