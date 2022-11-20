SOS: Refund secured for home-security system on the fritz

Credit where credit is due: Home-security behemoth ADT — like large corporations everywhere — might have some work to do on the customer-service front, but when called out last week made good with a longtime customer in less than 24 hours.

Former Madison Poet Laureate Fabu Carter emailed a week ago to say that after some recent health problems, she'd returned from the hospital last month to discover that her ADT home security system had been beeping all day. A call to ADT revealed that she hadn't had service for the last six months, she said.

This raised a couple of questions for Carter: Why was she paying $38.82 per month for a system that wasn't working and, given that ADT promises 24/7 alarm monitoring, wouldn't the company have known her system wasn't working?

"I was told it was my responsibility to test my alarm each month," she said. "I would not be compensated for six months of missed service but could get one month credit. ADT would send a technician to stop the alarm but I would be changed $59."

This didn't make a lot of sense to Carter, who asked to talk to a manager and was told one would call in one to two days, she said.

When that call never came, she said she called the company again and canceled, only to receive a bill shortly thereafter with her latest $38.82 monthly charge plus a $193.20 cancellation fee, for a total of $232.02.

This spurred a third call to ADT on Nov. 13, when "Will" told her the cancellation fee was in her contract, she said. The 12-year ADT customer responded by reiterating her dispute with company and noted: "ADT had broken its contract with me by not providing services nor having a manager call me as promised."

"Will" then told her he would connect her with a supervisor, but hung up instead, she said.

"ADT has not been reliable, nor provided services, nor offered adequate customer service," she said. "I know that this bill is unfair."

SOS shared all this with ADT communications director Chad Graham on Nov. 14, and he promised to look into the case and provide a response in 48 hours.

This time, the company met its self-imposed deadline.

Carter emailed later that afternoon to say ADT corporate had called her and canceled the cancellation fee and promised to refund the six months worth of payments within two to four weeks.

Graham emailed early Tuesday morning to say "we have reached a positive resolution and our customer is satisfied with the outcome."

SOS will follow up to make sure Carter receives her money.

Refund delivered

Mary Gotzion reported Nov. 8 that she received her $2,215.49 settlement check from Samsung. SOS helped her secure the partial refund for her year-old TV that Samsung couldn't manage to repair under warranty.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $208,162.52 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708