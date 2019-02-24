It took eight days and countless hours to get Janice Wexler's landline-dependent mother reconnected to the outside world. Their "reward" was a bill for service not provided.
Wexler's mother, Lorelei Wexler, of Madison, is 89. Janice, her power of attorney, said her mother's memory loss interferes with her ability to learn how to use new devices, such as a cell phone or a lifeline medical alert system. In short, in an emergency, her landline is her lifeline.
On Jan. 29, Lorelei's phone service went out, her daughter said. Here, in Janice's own words, is what happened next:
"That evening, after being told the wait time to talk to a person was over an hour, I went online and talked to 'virtual assistant' Chris. The upshot of that call was it was unknown what the problem was, but a technician would be sent. When asked when to expect the technician, the response was there would be a telephone call back with the information. There was no call back.
"On Jan. 30, I spoke with 'virtual assistant' Paige, who informed me there was a power outage, AT&T was aware of it, and service should be restored within the next day. Paige said I would receive updates via text message. I received no updates and power was not restored.
"On Jan. 31, I went to the AT&T store in the outlot at West Towne Mall. One of the workers said he could not help me with the problem, but he could help me get on the phone with customer service. ... I asked for a credit on mom's account for each day she did not have service. He told me he would give her an approximate $4 credit, which presupposed service would be restored by the next day. It was not and I received no further updates as to the issue.
"On Feb. 1, my mother's sweetheart visited the same AT&T store, jumped through the same hoops as it related to contact with customer service and was told ... that it would be fixed immediately. It was not. No text message updates were received.
Janice said that on Feb. 2, she arranged to have her mother's phone service switched to Verizon, and it became effective three days later.
"So mom had no AT&T service from 1/29 - 2/4, Janice wrote SOS. "She had no ability to communicate with the outside world, or the world with her. She has a host of medical issues and this was an untenable situation, which I told to each and every person to whom I spoke."
Nevertheless, Lorelei got a $41.78 bill from AT&T for service from Jan. 27 through Feb. 26, Janice said, to be paid through an automatic deduction from Lorelei's bank account on Valentine's Day. Janice complained and after a "protracted phone conversation" with an AT&T representative on Feb. 11, "he declared he could not provide a credit because mom was not an AT&T customer," she said.
SOS sent Janice's story and Lorelei's particulars to AT&T officials on Feb. 12 and 13, and on Feb. 15 Janice reported that she'd spoken with AT&T manager Dena Murray, who had promised a refund check would go out in seven to 10 days.
AT&T spokesman Mark Giga said he couldn't comment "on what originally happened to her phone service, but Murray did say that Ms. Wexler provided valuable feedback regarding her customer experience, and that it will be shared internally at AT&T."